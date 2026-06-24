NASA looks for the origins of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS | Space photo of the day for June 24, 2026

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Researchers using JWST are finding clues about comet 3I/ATLAS' origins. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Martin Cordiner (CUA, NASA-GSFC); Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is finding clues that are leading scientists closer to understanding the origins of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS.

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