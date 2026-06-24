NASA looks for the origins of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS | Space photo of the day for June 24, 2026
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By Chelsea Gohd published
Using the JWST, astronomers found ratios of carbon and heavy hydrogen in 3I/ATLAS not found in comets in our solar system.
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NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is finding clues that are leading scientists closer to understanding the origins of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS.
What is it?
Comet 3I/ATLAS captured the world's attention when it was discovered nearly a year ago on July 1, 2025. The