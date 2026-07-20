Scientists discover mystery molecule on Pluto and Saturn's moon Titan: 'We cannot say what it is'

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NASA's Cassini spacecraft took this image looking down on the north pole of Saturn's moon Titan.

Separated by billions of miles and shaped by very different environments, Saturn's smoggy moon Titan and the dwarf planet Pluto have, on paper, little in common.

Titan is a geologically active world cloaked in an atmosphere denser than Earth's, its landscape shaped by seas of liquid methane and vast dunes built from organic particles that rain out of its skies. Pluto, by contrast, is a frigid outpost with a tenuous atmosphere hovering above an icy, frozen surface.

Yet, observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have revealed these two disparate worlds share an identical, unexplained infrared signature on their surfaces — a sign that similar chemistry may be unfolding on both worlds despite their stark differences, scientists say.

Detailed in a new study , the feature appears at precisely the same infrared wavelength on both Titan and Pluto, indicating that it absorbs light identically on both worlds. The signal points to the presence of an unknown compound, or a family of related compounds, that scientists have yet to identify.

"It's rather mysterious," Bruno Bézard, a planetary scientist at the Paris Observatory who led the discovery, told Space.com. "We cannot say what it is."