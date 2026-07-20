Ancient sandstorm leaves behind wreckage on Mars | Space photo of the day for July 20, 2026

Click for next article

NASA's Curiosity rover snapped this image on the surface of Mars, and scientists think it's the wreckage of an ancient sandstorm. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

NASA's Curiosity rover has uncovered evidence of ancient sandstorms on the Red Planet.

What is it?

Scientists think ancient Mars was quite different than it is today. While we might know it now as a barred, reddish wasteland, billions of years ago it actually had an atmosphere. Scientists even think that it had flowing rivers and expansive lakes.

And with observations from the Curiosity rover, researchers are exploring ancient sandstorms they think blew across the Martian landscape.