Ancient sandstorm leaves behind wreckage on Mars | Space photo of the day for July 20, 2026
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By Chelsea Gohd
Published
Remnants from Martian history stay scattered across the planet's surface.
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NASA's Curiosity rover has uncovered evidence of ancient sandstorms on the Red Planet.
What is it?
Scientists think ancient Mars was quite different than it is today. While we might know it now as a barred, reddish wasteland, billions of years ago it actually had an atmosphere. Scientists even think that it had flowing rivers and expansive lakes.
And with observations from the Curiosity rover, researchers are exploring ancient sandstorms they think blew across the Martian landscape.
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In this image Curiosity snapped, you can see what experts think is the aftermath of an especially extreme sa