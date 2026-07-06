More clues surface about the origins of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS
News
By Keith Cooper
Published
The interstellar comet is a fossil from a planetary system that formed a long time ago in an area of our galaxy far, far away.
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The interstellar comet is a fossil from a planetary system that formed a long time ago in an area of our galaxy far, far away.