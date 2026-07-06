Japan's Hayabusa2 probe captures remarkable photo of a two-headed asteroid 62 million miles away
News
By Brett Tingley
Published
The spacecraft that famously brought asteroid Ryugu samples to Earth in 2020 has flown right by another space rock.
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The spacecraft that famously brought asteroid Ryugu samples to Earth in 2020 has flown right by another space rock.