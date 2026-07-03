Infant stars celebrate their independence with cosmic fireworks| Space photo of the day for July 3, 2026
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By Robert Lea
Published
The FS Tau region has never looked as stunning as it does in a new image from the powerful space telescope.
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The FS Tau region has never looked as stunning as it does in a new image from the powerful space telescope.