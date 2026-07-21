James Webb Space Telescope discovers the secrets of cosmic 'factories' that filled the early universe with stardust

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Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have discovered the secrets of early galaxies that pumped the infant cosmos full of dust, which would become vital for the birth of new stars and the growth of galaxies.

However, while the JWST is powerful enough to see many of these early galaxies, it is still limited when it comes to delving into them in great detail. So, the team at the heart of this research worked around this by studying a much closer and more modern galaxy with many characteristics that resemble the universe's first galaxies.

In lieu of being able to study the processes that occurred in the early universe that allowed galaxies to be seeded with "metals, (the term astronomers use to describe elements heavier than