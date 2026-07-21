James Webb Space Telescope looks back in time 4.4 billion years | Space photo of the day for July 21, 2026

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The James Webb Space Telescope captured this image of a young galaxy cluster, MACS J0553.4-3342. (Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, S. Fujimoto)

A young cluster of galaxies sparkles under a cosmic glow that's 4.4 billion years old. This peek into the past shows the stellar spectacle of a galaxy cluster still forming.

What is it?

The James Webb Space Telescope snapped this image of the galaxy cluster MACS J0553.4-3342 on July 3 using its near-infrared camera (NIRCam). The glorious, glimmering sight is actually a massive young galaxy cluster forming 4.4 billion years ago. A galaxy cluster is a grouping of galaxies held together by gravity. Galaxy clusters can contain hundreds or even thousands of galaxies and are the largest known structures in the entire universe that are held together in this way.

Why is it incredible?

Because light takes time to travel through space, and because the JWST can look incredibly far out into space, this telescope acts as a sort time machine.