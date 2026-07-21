SpaceX will launch a satellite repair drone with robot arms to Earth orbit today: How to watch it live

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Northrop Grumman integrates the robotics payload, developed by the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), onto its Mission Robotics Vehicle satellite-servicing spacecraft at the company’s Dulles, Virginia facility.

SpaceX will launch a trailblazing satellite-servicing mission today (July 21), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today during a nearly four-hour window that opens at 5:15 p.m. EDT (2115 GMT). You can watch it live via SpaceX beginning about 15 minutes before launch.

SpaceX calls today's launch MRV-MEV because it will send up a Mission Robotic Vehicle and three Mission Extension Pods (MEPs). These spacecraft will be operated by SpaceLogistics, a subsidiary of Virginia-based aerospace giant Northrop Grumman.