The James Webb Space Telescope peered into one of the universe's oldest galaxy clusters, and scientists can't explain what they saw

News
By published

"Before JWST, we couldn't do this level of science in the early, distant universe."

a cloud of orange gas on a starry background containing dozens of swirls of gas of different colors
The distant galaxt cluster XLSSC 122 as seen by the JWST (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA; Kyle Finner (Caltech/IPAC), Robert Hurt (Caltech/IPAC-SELab))