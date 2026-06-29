The James Webb Space Telescope peered into one of the universe's oldest galaxy clusters, and scientists can't explain what they saw
News
By Robert Lea published
"Before JWST, we couldn't do this level of science in the early, distant universe."
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
"Before JWST, we couldn't do this level of science in the early, distant universe."