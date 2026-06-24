Hubble Space Telescope images galaxy scientists thought was impossible to find

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A faraway galaxy has been caught blowing away the cosmic fog of hydrogen that filled the universe once upon a time.

Lots of colorful blobs against the dark background of space. One of the blobs is highlighted and magnified in a boxout. This is the galaxy of note.
The Hubble Space Telescope's view of the distant galaxy MXDFz4.4 (inset). (Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Ilias Goovaerts and Anton Koekemoer (STScI)/Marc Rafelski (STScI, JHU)/ Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))