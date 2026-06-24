Hubble Space Telescope images galaxy scientists thought was impossible to find
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By Keith Cooper published
A faraway galaxy has been caught blowing away the cosmic fog of hydrogen that filled the universe once upon a time.
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A faraway galaxy has been caught blowing away the cosmic fog of hydrogen that filled the universe once upon a time.