Nebula sparkles in new Hubble snapshot | Space photo of the day for April 23, 2026
Hubble revisits the Trifid Nebula in a spectacular image, revealing it's expansive splendor.
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A new image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows a spectacular nebula in all its glory. (And yes, it does kind of look like a cosmic sea slug.)
Nearly 30 years ago, Hubble looked at the Trifid Nebula. To celebrate the upcoming 36th anniversary of the telescope's launch on April 24, it looked at the nebula once again. And the image it captured is breathtaking.
What is it?
The Trifid Nebula, more formally known as Messier 20, is a star-forming region located about 5,000 light-years away.Article continues below
The Hubble Space Telescope first looked at this nebula about 29 years ago in 1997. In looking at the nebula again all these years later, Hubble can show us how the nebula itself has changed over time, but it can also reveal new details as Hubble's camera has improved since taking its original image. During the space shuttle mission STS-125 in 2009, a of astronauts installed a better camera on Hubble with a wider field of view and improved sensitivity.
Why is it incredible?
While this is a massive cloud of dust and gas where stars are created, in this new image, the nebula looks a bit like a sea slug, some have pointed out.
In the image, the nebula has a "body" made out of dust and gas and even a "horn" or "antenna" that is actually part of a plasma jet ejected by a young protostar in the nebula.
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Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos. With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music
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