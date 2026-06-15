Hubble spies a swarm of stars in a strange, irregular galaxy | Space photo of the day for 15, 2026

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The dwarf irregular galaxy ESO 490-017. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, R. Tully (University of Hawaii); Image Processing: G. Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America))

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a striking image of an irregular dwarf galaxy.

And while this galaxy might be faint and far away, it certainly takes the spotlight in this spectacular new image.

What is it?

23 million light-years away from Earth lies the irregular dwarf galaxy ESO 490-017. Being a dwarf galaxy, it's only about 12,000 light-years across. The use of "only" here might sound strange. After all, one light-year is 5.88 trillion miles (9.46 trillion km). However, while 12,000 light-years is ... a lot ... our own Milky Way galaxy is at least 100,000 light-years across.

In this image from the Hubble Space Telescope , we can see the faint galaxy speckled with stars with a spectacular bright star at the photo's center.

The galaxy has low surface brightness, so the stars in the image's background appear faint and almost hazy. This makes the foreground stars stand out even more, with beaming diffraction spikes emanating outward.