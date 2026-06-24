This is the largest and most detailed image of our Milky Way — with over 60 million stars and 50 exoplanet systems

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In 2025, the European Space Agency dark universe detective spacecraft Euclid turned its attention to the heart of the Milky Way for just 26 hours. In just over one day, Euclid was able to create the largest and most detailed photo of this region of our galaxy ever made.

The image, packed with 60 million stars, could help scientists hunt for extrasolar planets, exoplanets , in this region known as the galactic bulge .



Euclid is designed to study dark energy , the mysterious force that drives the accelerating expansion of the universe, by studying distant galaxies. That means the space telescope is powerful enough to distinguish individual stars in the central bulge of the Milky Way. Other telescopes fail to do this because they are too blinded by the densely packed stars in this region.

The largest high-resolution photo ever made of our Milky Way galaxy's center in visible light. It was taken on March 23, 2025 by the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope. (Image credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CFHT, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre and E. Bertin (CEA Paris-Saclay))

Euclid was requested to monitor the central bulge of the Milky Way to assist astronomers in the hunt for exoplanets because this is the perfect region for so-called "microlensing" events to occur.

"To catch microlensing, you need to observe parts of the sky that are crowded with stars, such as close to the center of our galaxy," team leader Jean-Philippe Beaulieu of the Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris in France said in a statement .