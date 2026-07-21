SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sends Starlink satellites to orbit a day after rare launch abort

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SpaceX did not state a reason for the July 20 launch abort. Liftoff occurred today (July 21) at 10:49 a.m. EDT.

A white, black and gray-ish (soot-covered) rocket lifts off into a mostly-blue sky from a sea-side launch pad.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Twenty-four Starlink satellites reached low Earth orbit on Tuesday (July 21), a day later than originally scheduled due to a last-second rocket engine abort.

SpaceX at first tried to launch the broadband internet relay units on a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday morning (July 20), but an unexpected engine cutoff at the point of ignition scrubbed the day's attempt. The company did not provide a reason for the abort.