SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sends Starlink satellites to orbit a day after rare launch abort
News
By Robert Z. Pearlman
Published
SpaceX did not state a reason for the July 20 launch abort. Liftoff occurred today (July 21) at 10:49 a.m. EDT.
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Twenty-four Starlink satellites reached low Earth orbit on Tuesday (July 21), a day later than originally scheduled due to a last-second rocket engine abort.
SpaceX at first tried to launch the broadband internet relay units on a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday morning (July 20), but an unexpected engine cutoff at the point of ignition scrubbed the day's attempt. The company did not provide a reason for the abort.