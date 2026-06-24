SpaceX launching 24 Starlink satellites from California tonight: Watch it live

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-105 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Jan. 16, 2026.

SpaceX will launch another batch of its Starlink satellites from California's central coast tonight (June 24), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at 11:19 p.m. EDT (8:19 p.m. local time; 0319 GMT on June 25), carrying 24 of the broadband spacecraft to low Earth orbit (LEO).

You can watch the launch live via SpaceX ; coverage will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff.

If all goes to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after launch, touching down in the Pacific Ocean on the SpaceX drone ship " Of Course I Still Love You ."

According to a company mission description , it will be the 25th flight for this particular booster, which is known as B1081.