SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California

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Liftoff occurred at 12:39 p.m. EDT on Sunday (June 21).

a timelapse exposure of a daytime rocket launch results in a bright beam of light climbing into the overcast sky
Timelapse exposure of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California on Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX added 24 satellites to its Starlink megaconstellation on Sunday (June 21) with a launch from California.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 12:39 p.m. EDT (1639 GMT or 9:39 a.m. PDT local time) from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX confirmed deployment of the Starlink batch (Group 17-28) about an hour after their launch.

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