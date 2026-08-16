On this day in space! Aug. 16, 1963: Wingless M2-F1 completes 1st glide flight

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On Aug. 16, 1963, NASA's M2-F1 aircraft prototype made its first glide flight.

This wingless aircraft kind of looked like a flying bathtub. NASA made it to test a new concept called the lifting body, which was an unpowered glider that provided an alternative way to return piloted spacecraft to Earth. Instead of pummeling out of the sky in a ballistic reentry, the lifting body landed sort of like an airplane.

For its first test flight, the M2-F1 was towed 5,200 feet into the air by a C-47 Skytrain and then released. Test pilot Milt Thompson was in the cockpit, and he brought the glider in for a smooth landing in California after a two-minute descent.

On Aug. 16, 1963, NASA's M2-F1 aircraft prototype made its first glide flight. (Image credit: NASA)

Why it mattered

The success of M2-F1's first glide flight proved a wingless lifting-body aircraft could be controlled and landed safely. The introduction of a second potential method of returning astronauts from space was a crucial consideration during a time when NASA was racing against the Soviet Union for access to space and, ultimately, the moon.

Though NASA opted for the familiar capsule and heat shield design used during the Mercury , Gemini and Apollo programs, the M2-F1 and its subsequent test flights paved the way for NASA's continued research into lifting-bodies, and led to the development of an entire family of lifting-body test vehicles like the M2-F2 , M2-F3 , HL-10 , and the U.S. Air Force's X-24A and X-24B , which executed lifting-body flights at much higher speeds and altitudes.

Eventually, data from these programs was applied to the development of the space shuttle , and the real-life practice of landing a spacecraft back on Earth the same way you would an airplane.