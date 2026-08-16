On this day in space! Aug. 16, 1963: Wingless M2-F1 completes 1st glide flight
On Aug. 16, 1963, NASA's M2-F1 aircraft prototype makes its first glide flight.
On Aug. 16, 1963, NASA's M2-F1 aircraft prototype made its first glide flight.
This wingless aircraft kind of looked like a flying bathtub. NASA made it to test a new concept called the lifting body, which was an unpowered glider that provided an alternative way to return piloted spacecraft to Earth. Instead of pummeling out of the sky in a ballistic reentry, the lifting body landed sort of like an airplane.
For its first test flight, the M2-F1 was towed 5,200 feet into the air by a C-47 Skytrain and then released. Test pilot Milt Thompson was in the cockpit, and he brought the glider in for a smooth landing in California after a two-minute descent.
Why it mattered
The success of M2-F1's first glide flight proved a wingless lifting-body aircraft could be controlled and landed safely. The introduction of a second potential method of returning astronauts from space was a crucial consideration during a time when NASA was racing against the Soviet Union for access to space and, ultimately, the moon.
Though NASA opted for the familiar capsule and heat shield design used during the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs, the M2-F1 and its subsequent test flights paved the way for NASA's continued research into lifting-bodies, and led to the development of an entire family of lifting-body test vehicles like the M2-F2, M2-F3, HL-10, and the U.S. Air Force's X-24A and X-24B, which executed lifting-body flights at much higher speeds and altitudes.
Eventually, data from these programs was applied to the development of the space shuttle, and the real-life practice of landing a spacecraft back on Earth the same way you would an airplane.
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Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Josh DinnerStaff Writer, Spaceflight