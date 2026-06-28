Japanese probe set for super-close flyby on July 5: 'We're going to discover another beast to put in the zoo of asteroids'
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By Andrew Jones published
"This is one of the closest asteroid encounters ever attempted by a mission of this class."
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"This is one of the closest asteroid encounters ever attempted by a mission of this class."