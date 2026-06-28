Japanese probe set for super-close flyby on July 5: 'We're going to discover another beast to put in the zoo of asteroids'

News
By published

"This is one of the closest asteroid encounters ever attempted by a mission of this class."

An artist&#039;s depiction of Japan&#039;s Hayabusa2 spacecraft passing near Earth.
An artist's depiction of Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft passing near Earth. (Image credit: JAXA)