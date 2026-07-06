'Once-in-a-millennium' asteroid flyby will be visible to much of the world in 2029
News
By Sharmila Kuthunur
Published
"This is the first time that we've been able to predict in human history an asteroid visibly passing by the Earth."
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"This is the first time that we've been able to predict in human history an asteroid visibly passing by the Earth."