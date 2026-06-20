Late, great singer-songwriter Elliott Smith finds immortality as an asteroid

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An asteroid now bears the name of beloved musician Elliott Smith, thanks to one ambitious filmmaker.

Elliott Smith passed away at the age of 34 in 2003, but his impact and his music continue to connect with people around the world. And his influence has now extended to space, thanks to independent filmmaker Orlando Campopiano, who worked to get an asteroid named "Elliottsmith."

"I hope this introduces at least one new person to Elliott's brilliant discography, and I'm happy to see a permanent legacy in the stars! To have this tribute to him blessed by the estate and discoverers is also a great honor," Campopiano told Stereogum .