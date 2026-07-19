Scientists told them, 'No, it's too dangerous,' but they did it anyway: Inside Japan's super-close asteroid flyby

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A last-minute proposal saw Hayabusa2 whizz within just 800 meters of a near-Earth asteroid.

a grey, double-lobed rock on a black background. the surfaces of the two lobes are covered in boulders of various sizes
The Asteroid Torifune, as seen by the Hayabusa2 probe's Optical navigation camera (telephoto) during a close flyby on July 5, 2026. (Image credit: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA))