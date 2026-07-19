Scientists told them, 'No, it's too dangerous,' but they did it anyway: Inside Japan's super-close asteroid flyby
News
By Andrew Jones
Published
A last-minute proposal saw Hayabusa2 whizz within just 800 meters of a near-Earth asteroid.
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A last-minute proposal saw Hayabusa2 whizz within just 800 meters of a near-Earth asteroid.