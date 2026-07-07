Chinese scientists find the best way to nuke an asteroid on its way to impact Earth
News
By Elizabeth Howell
Published
Is it better to deploy a nuclear warhead on an asteroid after a deep crater impact, or a shallow impact?
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Is it better to deploy a nuclear warhead on an asteroid after a deep crater impact, or a shallow impact?