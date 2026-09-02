Don't miss out on VisionQuest — stream the latest Marvel series from anywhere using this Proton VPN deal, now up to $168 off
Proton is recommended as one of the best VPN services, offering privacy, online security, convenience and is now up to 70% cheaper.
When it comes to the best VPN services, there are plenty to choose from. Our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar and T3 have tried and tested the majority of the leading providers, and both these trusted sites awarded Proton VPN an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Right now you can save 70% on a 2-year subscription to Proton VPN.
TechRadar crowned Proton VPN as its 'best VPN service for privacy,' while T3 praised it as a 'feature-packed all-rounder VPN.' You can choose from 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year subscriptions, but the 2-year plan offers the absolute best value at just $2.99 a month.
Proton VPN safeguards your privacy, blocks intrusive ads and secures your online activity. It also allows you to stream your favorite sci-fi and space series, including VisionQuest, which premieres October 14, 2026, also on Apple TV+.
Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision in Marvel Television’s eight-episode sci-fi thriller, starring alongside James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica and James D'Arcy. Picking up after the events of WandaVision, the series follows the rogue android living in hiding as he interacts with embedded AI personas in his programming to rediscover his identity.
Proton has three VPN plans — 2-year, 1-year and 1-month, which all have the same levels of security features and protection. The 2-year package offers the biggest savings with $168 off and works out at just $2.99 per month. Proton also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at Proton VPN.
Paul Brett is a deals writer at Space, Live Science, and across the Sports and Knowledge titles at Future. Paul is a huge sci-fi fan, hooked on Star Wars from the moment he saw A New Hope in the cinema, and as part of his deals hunting role at Space, has started an unplanned (and expensive) Lego Star Wars collection.
- We've got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
There is a load of exciting sci-fi series currently available to enjoy, and plenty coming in the next few months, including Silo season 3 (Apple TV+) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4, which premiered globally on Paramount+ on July 23, 2026.
A VPN is a brilliant solution to geo-blocking when it comes to viewing your streaming services. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to and allow for uninterrupted viewing from any location.
Proton not only unlocks streaming geo-restrictions but also comes with added security benefits, which are particularly useful when overseas and connecting to unknown Wi-Fi connections. It offers ad blockers, anti-malware protection, a password manager and identity theft insurance. It means you can download content, work and generally be online anywhere in the world with confidence.
These Proton deals are live now, with prices and offers varying depending on the plan chosen and your location.
Key features: 70% discount when signing up for two years and includes a high-speed VPN, NetShield Ad-Blocker, multi-device support with up to 10 devices on one subscription, secure core architecture, built-in kill switch, full network of server locations (140+ countries) and more.
Price history: Proton VPN has been as low as $2.49 per month, and that was for Black Friday last year. This current deal at $2.99 is the lowest it's hit since then, and therefore one of the best value VPN offers we've seen this year.
✅ Buy it if: You're looking for maximum online security, want to stream all your favorite shows anywhere in the world and want a VPN service that's rated as one of the best around, at a heavily discounted price.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're already signed up for a reliable VPN service or don't feel the need for one.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.