Click for next article

Norton is renowned for providing industry-leading antivirus and security software. The US brand's VPN service is recommended as one of the best VPN services and also one of the most improved VPN providers of 2026 by our tech expert colleagues at TechRadar.

Norton VPN scored an impressive 4 out of 5-star rating, with its speeds, ease of use, and straightforward app being some of its review features. Norton has just dropped discounts across its three VPN plans, and you can save up to 70% or $192 when you sign up for a two-year plan.

Get up to 70% off when you sign up for a Norton VPN two-year plan at Norton.

As well as providing a host of online security features, a VPN allows you to view all your space and sci-fi streaming shows and movies from anywhere in the world.

There is a load of exciting sci-fi series coming in the next few months, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4, which is scheduled to premiere globally on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) — is set to embark on another season of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. Rebecca Romijn, who plays Commander Una Chin-Riley in the acclaimed sci-fi series, recently told fans, "We're so proud of this Strange New Worlds, and we're really proud of season 4; we think it's our best season yet."