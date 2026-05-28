Enjoy the Season 5 finale of 'For All Mankind' and be first to view spinoff series 'Star City' anywhere with these exclusive VPN deals — save 87% off and a bonus free $30 Amazon Gift Card

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Surfshark is recommended by our tech expert colleagues over at TechRadar as the best value-for-money VPN service on the market, and we've got an exclusive deal to share with our readers.

As well as providing a host of online security features, a VPN allows you to view all your space and sci-fi streaming shows and movies from anywhere in the world.

Get an exclusive Surfshark VPN deal and a FREE Amazon voucher up to $30 at Surfshark.

There is a load of exciting sci-fi series coming in the next few months, including the finale of Series 5 of space race thriller "For All Mankind", which screens on Apple TV this Friday, May 29, 2026.

For fans of this long-running space race alternative history show, you won't have to wait long for more, as spinoff series "Star City" premieres its first two episodes on the same day. Fans can expect a new Soviet-perspective spinoff with eight episodes to enjoy. It follows the same timeline as "For All Mankind" and promises to be an exciting addition to the popular space drama.

The sixth season of "For All Mankind" is also in production and will serve as the definitive final chapter of the Apple TV series, which debuted in 2019, and current details point to a 2027 release window.

Our exclusive Surfshark VPN deals mean you can save up to 87%, get three months FREE, and grab an Amazon Gift Card up to $30 when you sign up for a two-year plan, perfect for the Amazon Prime Day sales, landing in June.

Paul Brett Deal writer Paul Brett is a deals writer at Space, Live Science, and across the Sports and Knowledge titles at Future. Paul is a huge sci-fi fan, hooked on Star Wars from the moment he saw A New Hope in the cinema, and as part of his deals hunting role at Space, has started an unplanned (and expensive) Lego Star Wars collection.

Apple tv New Series STAR CITY First Look Out | | Rhys Ifans | All Things You Need To Now - YouTube Watch On

A VPN is a solution to geo-blocking when it comes to viewing your streaming services. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to and allow for uninterrupted viewing from any location.

Surfshark not only unlocks streaming geo-restrictions but also comes with added security benefits, which are particularly useful when overseas and connecting to unknown Wi-Fi connections. It offers ad blockers, anti-malware protection, a password manager and breach scanner, fast connections, and identity theft insurance. It means you can view and download content, work, and generally be online anywhere in the world with confidence. It unlike some other services allows for unlimited devices, so perfect for travelling with family and adds to the value.

These Surfshark deals are not only exclusive but some of the best we've seen so far this year. By getting the One Plus plan (other plans are available and prices vary, but so does what you get and the value of the Amazon voucher), you get a fast connection, anti-malware and browsing protection, an ad and tracker blocker, a password manager and breach scanner, and identity theft coverage up to $1M. It's a win-win for online streaming and cybersecurity. Surfshark also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Our exclusive Surfshark deals are a limited-time offer, running from May 25 to June 2, and prices and offers vary depending on the plan chosen and your location.

Key features: Up to 87% discount, up to $30 Amazon voucher, high-speed VPN, ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, up to $1m in identity theft insurance and $100K in cyber extortion insurance, password manager and data-breach scanner, 30-day money-back guarantee.

Price history: Before today's deal, the price of the popular "One Plus" plan was $562.95 for 24 months, or $24.69 a month. It's now up to 80% off and comes with the Amazon voucher worth up to $30, and three months free.

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for maximum online security, you want to stream all your favorite shows anywhere in the world, and you want a FREE Amazon voucher.

❌ Don't buy it if: Either you already have a VPN, or you're not in the market for one. Those are the only reasons you wouldn't make the most of this excellent value offer.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.