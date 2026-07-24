This Week In Space LIVE: The Viking Mars landings 50 years later
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By Tariq Malik
Published
Tune in today, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. ET for a LIVE This Week In Space taping to mark the 50th anniversary of the Viking landings on Mars.
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This Week in Space 220 - YouTube
Hey, Space Fans! Every weekend here at Space.com, you may have noticed we highlight the latest episode of the podcast This Week In Space, a TWiT show co-hosted by yours truly and my friend and colleague Rod Pyle, a space historian and editor of the National Space Society magazine Ad Astra.
This Week In Space episodes usually drop each Saturday, but this week we're doing something a bit different. To mark the 50th anniversary of NASA's