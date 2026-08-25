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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' fourth season is well underway, and if you're determined not to miss an episode, this Surfshark VPN deal is for you. At just $2.39 a month with this deal, Surfshark One will let you view it and other sci-fi shows and movies wherever you are.

Save an astonishing $464 on 28 months of Surfshark VPN, making it just $2.39 a month

Aside from letting you watch and rewatch Strange New Worlds' puppet episode from anywhere in the world, Surfshark One effectively guarantees your safety online. It's your shield against the Orion pirates of the internet.

On top of protecting you from hackers (who have no idea where you really are), Surfshark One squashes adverts, pop-ups and viruses, and will alert you to credit card and personal data leaks. If you value your online security (and who doesn't), this is an absolute steal.

Save 87% ($464) Surfshark One Plan: was $531 now $67 at get.surfshark.net Save 87% on Surfshark One, making it just $67 for 28 months. That works out at $2.39 a month, a steal for everything Surfshark One offers. On top of being able to stream your favorite shows anywhere, you get protection from hackers, advert and pop-up blocking, antivirus and much, much more.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Have you ever been traveling and sat down to watch your favorite show, only to discover it's geo-blocked because you're away from home? That's where Surfshark VPN's Surfshark One service comes in.

Whatever streaming service you're with, it enables you to alter your apparent location, letting you watch Star Trek, Silo, For All Mankind and a host of other sci-fi series anywhere. And, since this is a high-speed VPN, you don't have to worry about your show turning into a blocky mess.

Aside from unlocking geo-blocks, Surfshark One offers a raft of safety measures to keep you safe online, whether you're streaming, browsing, chatting or so on.

It includes an ad and pop-up blocker, anti-malware measures, data leak alerts, antivirus, scam protection and more. Even better, that's across unlimited devices so you can protect your whole household, whether they're home or away. And if you're not satisfied, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Key features: Stream anywhere, advert and pop-up blocking, malware and virus protection, credit card and personal data breach alerts.

Price history: Even factoring in previous Surfshark offers, this is the biggest Surfshark One discount we've seen in a couple of years.

✅ Buy it if: You want to stream your favorite shows wherever you are, and browse the internet safely, without viruses, adverts, or and pop-ups.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have a VPN service, though if you can switch this is a superb offer.

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Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).