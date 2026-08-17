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This is a superb deal but it's set to end soon, so grab the Ruko F11PRO 2 before it flies off.

We've seen drone deals come and go, but this Ruko F11 Pro 2 really is something else. Equipped with a 6K camera and built to last, this drone is 54% off at Amazon, saving you $280!

Save $280 on this Ruko F11 Pro 2 drone at Amazon.

In our Ruko F11 Pro 2 review we called it "The best designed and built Ruko drone to date," and that still stands. It can capture 30FPS 4K video, or snap 6K stills and comes with 2 batteries for a 70-minute flight time.

$280 off is a serious saving, though there is one catch. Sold by Ruko and shipped by Amazon, this deal is only available for a day and the clock's already ticking, so you'll have to move fast.

Looking for a different flyer? We've rounded up the best drones and the best beginner drones.

Save 54% Ruko F11 PRO 2: was $520 now $240 at Amazon Save a massive $280 and get a sturdily-built drone equipped with a 4K video camera and a 6K still camera. With two batteries included, you can fly and photograph for well over an hour.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our pages for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

This Ruko F11 PRO 2 drone bundle has everything you need to take to the air, including two batteries which offer over an hour of flight time. It's easy to use and its stability is bolstered by its three-gimbal system.

It offers video capture in in 4K at 30 FPS, 2.7K at 30/50 FPS and 2K at 50 FPS, and 6K image capture. Flight modes include subject tracking modes, GPS positioning and Return to Home (RTH). While it doesn't sport collision avoidance, it's well-built enough that it should withstand a few minor bumps and scrapes.

It is worth bearing in mind that as it weighs above 250g, drone regulations say you'll have to register it with the FAA. So if you're gifting this to a beginner, be sure to remind them.

At less than half price, the Ruko F11 PRO 2 is an absolute steal for just $240. But you'll have to hurry because this is a limited-time offer.

Key features: 12.6 oz / 357 g weight, up to 70 minutes flight per battery, USB-C charger, 4K, 2.7K, 2K, 720p video resolutions, up to 30FPS at 4K, 6K still images.

Product launched: November 2024

Price history: The lowest this drone has been is $290, it tends to stay in the region of $350-400.

Price comparison: Amazon: $240 | Walmart: $300

Space: ★★★

Review consensus: This is a well-built, easy-to-fly drone, though its camera could offer more in the way of options.

✅ Buy it if: You want a beginner-friendly drone that offers extended flight time and excellent flight stability.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to fine control over your images; the camera is fully automatic. Instead, consider one of the best camera drones.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.