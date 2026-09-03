'Strange New Worlds'' latest episode is a soap opera spoof, but hasn't 'Star Trek' always been a soap opera in space?

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"Strange New Worlds"' fourth season has doubled down on the show's long-established penchant for seeking out new genres beyond "Trek"'s traditional frontiers .

So far the Enterprise has encountered Martians , hangovers and Muppets , and now its latest mission, "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass", has made a detour into full-on soap opera territory.

Thanks to the meddling of Q junior Trelane (Rhys Darby), the ship's lighting is slightly off, day-to-day operations are punctuated by ad breaks, and the crew has developed a tendency to stare wistfully into the middle distance. Reminders that Starfleet's finest are living out their very own "Days of Our Lives"-style TV show are everywhere, but — for all the deliberate overacting and pauses. In. All the. Wrong. Places — is it really that different from regular life on a starship? Isn't "Star Trek" essentially a soap opera anyway?

Dictionary definitions of soap operas vary, but the general gist is that they follow the daily lives of a bunch of characters over an extended period of time. They're a broad church — the more glamorous US soaps are very different to their gritty, slice-of-life UK counterparts — but they're usually characterized by interpersonal dramas and a long-running nature.

So, aside from the fact that episodes of "Star Trek" are bunched into seasons, and there's usually a story of the week, the franchise effectively fits the bill.

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That wasn't so much the case in the Original Series days, where episodes were resolutely standalone and most of the regulars on the bridge — even Sulu, Uhura and Chekov — were given minimal character development. Even Uhura's famous kiss with Captain Kirk was a one-off affair.

But by the time "The Next Generation" left Spacedock, interpersonal relationships were very much on the agenda — so much so that the Enterprise-D needed a counselor on the ship's manifest.

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From day one, the show was getting busy establishing the backstories of the characters, with Commander Riker's previous relationship with Counselor Troi a matter of record, and Captain Picard's complicated past with Dr Beverly Crusher (her late husband, Jack, was Jean-Luc's best friend) adding an extra frisson to their working relationship.

Even as the show adhered, more or less, to its adventure-of-the-week format, these will they/won't they romances sizzled in the background (albeit on a very low heat), until belatedly coming to fruition in "Star Trek: Insurrection" and "Star Trek: Picard", respectively. We also met various members of Picard, Troi, and Worf's families, while Troi and Worf found the time for a brief fling — much to Riker's annoyance.

The more serialized nature of "Deep Space Nine" was even more suited to space opera-meets-soap opera storytelling. As the Dominion War rumbled on in the background, Worf and Jadzia Dax found love (and later married) against a backdrop of the Bajoran Wormhole, before widower Captain Sisko and new flame Kasidy Yates said "I do" for themselves, and became parents.

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Romantic sparks also flew between Colonel Kira Nerys and shapeshifting security chief Odo, and Dr Julian Bashir and Ezri Dax. (The latter took on the Dax symbiont after Jadzia Dax's death, a complication that not even the craziest US soaps have dared to explore.) And then there was Chief O'Brien, the first "Trek" regular to juggle his Starfleet duties with a settled home life.

Meanwhile, "Voyager"'s journey through the Delta Quadrant was punctuated by various births, deaths, and marriages, alongside the various unlikely friendships that developed among the marooned crew. On "Enterprise", Trip Tucker managed to find his way past T'Pol's logical exterior to share a romance with the ship's resident Vulcan — though only after his captain had experienced some rather awkward feelings towards his First Officer in "A Night in Sickbay".

Crews in more recent "Trek" series have tended to be more in touch with their feelings than their predecessors. "Discovery" may be packed with 31st-century tech so advanced it resembles magic, but the crew hasn't evolved past old-school interpersonal drama (and hugging). And at "Starfleet Academy", dealing with hormones tends to be as important to the curriculum as learning to handle the Borg or Nus Braka .

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The difference with "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass" is simply that it's more blatant in its references to soap operas, which — based on Pike's reaction to Trelane's shipwide experiment — are apparently still a thing in the 23rd century. Which raises the awkward question of why no one on the Enterprise has noticed that ship's counselor, Dr Chivers, looks a lot like Marlena Evans from "Days of Our Lives"? Both characters are played by actor Deidre Hall.

Overblown medical conditions like "cosmic amnesia" and "space madness" — or Pike learning he's Uhura's long-lost father — intentionally push the episode into the realms of ridiculousness.

Tone down the silliness, however, and these twists wouldn't look out of place as "Trek" B-plots. Indeed, while La'an's meeting with Spock's "evil twin" Sybok is right out of the American soap opera handbook — remember Hans Ramoray, Dr Drake Ramoray's morally dubious sibling in the "Friends" version of "Days of Our Lives"? — a similar storyline has also played out in "Star Trek", courtesy of Data and his dodgy big brother Lore.

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Ultimately, this episode exists as an excuse for Pike to confront long-buried feelings about the loss of partner Marie Batel, and Juliet, the daughter he had in an imaginary existence.

That the captain can actually hear the episode's incidental music is kinda weird (that stuff's supposed to be non-diegetic), but "Like Chronitons through the Hourglass"'s soap opera stylings should otherwise be all in a day's work for the captain of the Enterprise.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" debut on Paramount+ on Thursdays.