On this day in space! Sept. 3, 2006: Europe's SMART-1 spacecraft crashes into the moon in lunar death dive
On Sept. 3, 2006, a European satellite named SMART-1 crashed into the moon! This wasn't actually as disastrous as it sounds, because the spacecraft did it on purpose.
SMART-1 launched in 2003 and was the first European spacecraft to go to the moon. It was also the first mission of a program called Small Missions for Advanced Research in Technology, which was a series of low-cost spacecraft that the European Space Agency launched to test new spaceflight technologies.
SMART-1's primary objective was to test something called Solar Electric Primary Propulsion, or a solar-powered electric engine. While it orbited the moon for almost two years, it looked for water ice and other chemicals on the lunar surface.
When SMART-1 slammed into the moon, that was also done for science. Astronomers back on Earth watched the impact with their telescopes, hoping that it would give them some insight into the mechanics of meteor impacts.
Why it mattered
At its core, ESA's SMART-1 moon probe was a technology testbed for spacecraft technologies, that doesn't mean the mission was without science merit.
The spacecraft carried a suite of instruments to map the surface of the moon, study the mineral composition of the lunar surface and seek out infrared signatures for signs of water ice. Scientists hoped the probe would help build a geologic history of the moon to better understand its violent origins in a cosmic impact.
SMART-1 accomplished all this and more. The mission was expected to last just six months at the moon, but the probe persisted for about three years.
ESA initially expected SMART-1 to crash into the moon in September 2005, but mission managers devised a series of engine maneuvers that added a full year onto the mission. An even later maneuver, which completely exhausted SMART-1's xenon supply, extended the probe's life by a few more weeks, ESA officials have said.
But on Sept. 3, 2006, the moon's gravity pulled SMART-1 out of its lunar orbit. The probe crashed into the moon at a relatively slow 4,473 mph (7,200 kph) -- Leonid meteoroid impacts on the moon are more than of 156,585 mph (252,000 kph), for example -- in a region known as the "Lake of Excellence." No spacecraft in lunar orbit saw its demise, but a telescope on Earth did record the flash from the lunar impact.
It would take another 11 years before NASA's Lunar Reconnaisance Orbiter as able to spot the gouge in the lunar surface caused by the SMART-1 impact. That probe's photo showed that SMART-1 created a crater just over 13 feet (4 meters) wide and a gouge over 65 feet (20 m) long when it slammed into the moon. You can see the photo below.
Still, demonstrating the solar electric ion engine on SMART-1, which used inert xenon gas as a propellant, was the primary goal of the mission.
At the time, SMART-1 was only the second spacecraft to test the solar electric engine (NASA's Deep Space 1 was the first). ESA was hoping the mission could serve lead to a new era of interplanetary exploration by using a lower-cost and more fuel-efficent way of reaching other planets. The mission, ESA said at the time, could pave the way for missions to Mercury, asteroids and more.
Today, those hopes have been realized, quite literally.
The BepiColombo mission to Mercury, a joint effort by the European Space Agency and Japan to send two orbiters to the planet, is beginning its arrival phase today - Sept. 3, 2026 - by releasing the joined orbiter ahead of orbital entry. The Mercury Transfer Module that carried the two probes toward Mercury is powered by a solar electric xenon propulsion system.
NASA's Psyche asteroid spacecraft, Dawn asteroid mission and DART asteroid impact mission also used similar propulsion systems.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
On this day in space! Sept. 2, 2016: Rosetta spacecraft finds long-lost Philae lander on Comet 67P after 2-year search
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Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
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