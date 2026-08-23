On this day in space! Aug. 23, 1961: Ranger 1's botched space launch
On Aug. 23, 1961, NASA launched the Ranger 1 robotic spacecraft on a precursor mission to test new technologies for later moon missions.
On Aug. 23, 1961, NASA launched the Ranger 1 robotic spacecraft on a precursor mission to test new technologies for later moon missions.
NASA's Ranger program had the ultimate goal of photographing and mapping the lunar surface. Ranger 1 was launched with the primary mission of testing the performance of the spacecraft's functions and parts. It also studied particles and fields around the Earth in space.
While it was designed to enter a high orbit 37,000 by 684,000 miles (60,000 by 1,100,000 km), but it never made it beyond low-Earth orbit. A malfunction with the rocket caused the engine to shut down prematurely, which sent it tumbling around the Earth. On Aug. 30, it re-entered Earth's atmosphere and was incinerated.
Why it mattered
This wasn't the first space failure and it certainly wasn't the last. Ranger 1 never made it beyond low-Earth orbit and all of the hard work, science and engineering that went into imagining, designing, developing, building and launching this mission ended up burning up in the atmosphere. Now, while this is obviously not the result the team wanted, with every space failure we learn an incredible amount.
It is because of the many failures of decades past that the incredible people behind these space missions have been pushed to solve problems that we didn't even know could happen. As the saying goes, "space is hard," and a failed mission like Ranger 1 is just one of countless examples of that. But through failure, we have learned to innovate and find creative solutions to cosmic problems.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Chelsea GohdContent Manager