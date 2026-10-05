SpaceX's Crew-13 astronaut launch in infrared | Space photo of the day for Oct. 5, 2026
The four astronauts lifted off on Oct. 1 and are now aboard the International Space Station.
This past Thursday (Oct. 1), four brave souls launched off our planet, headed to an orbiting laboratory where they will spend the next six months living and working.
What is it?
SpaceX's Crew-13 mission for NASA launched last week, sending four astronauts on a journey from Earth to the International Space Station (ISS). They lifted off on a Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
The crew consists of NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov. Watkins is commanding the mission, and it is her second time to space. Crew-13 is the first mission for the other three.
Crew-13 was originally supposed to launch on Sept. 12, but an issue with its Crew Dragon delayed things a bit. The mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, reaching orbit just 10 minutes later and the ISS in less than eight hours. No American spacecraft had ever chased down the orbiting lab in less time.
This photograph shows the moment of launch in striking black and white infrared, which really highlights the intense heat and power coming from the rocket.
Why is it incredible?
This image captures the drama and power of spaceflight. With smoke billowing out from under the rocket's fiery engines, it is incredible to think that in the tiny capsule on the very top of the rocket sit four human beings, strapped in, leaving our planet behind.
Rocket launches are exciting, but there is something especially amazing about sending people to outer space that separates these events from the others.
And, like other crewed missions, these astronauts have a big job ahead of them. They'll work alongside the other astronauts on the ISS on a variety of science experiments and perform maintenance on the station itself.
Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos. With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music
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