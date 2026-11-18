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Project Hail Mary | Returning To Theaters - YouTube Watch On

Fist my bump, everyone, because box office smash hit "Project Hail Mary" is heading back to theaters this December.

The exceptional sci-fi movie, based on Andy Weir's book, stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a middle-school science teacher who becomes key to saving the world. Together with Rocky, an alien he meets along the way, Grace must solve the riddle of the mysterious substance that's causing the sun (and Rocky's star) to die out.

Amazon MGM has revealed the return to theaters with a video showcasing the many accolades that the film received. "Project Hail Mary" returns to the big screen on Dec. 11 and will be shown in all formats, including IMAX and 70MM.

Ryan Gosling upside down floating in zero gravity in Project Hail Mary (2026). (Image credit: MGM)

"Project Hail Mary" was a massive success for Amazon MGM, grossing over $600 million worldwide when it first dropped in theaters back in March 2026. It was also a huge hit with critics, scoring an average of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes , and more importantly, getting two big thumbs up in our review !

Dec. 11 is a smart choice by MGM too, as it puts the sci-fi spectacle back in front of audiences a week ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3. That's not a battle you want to get in the middle of.

If you missed "Project Hail Mary" in theaters the first time, I'd definitely recommend you try to catch one of these screenings. It's a beautiful movie — visually and emotionally — and it deserves to be seen on the big screen.

If you're not feeling up to a trip to the theaters, you can also catch "Project Hail Mary" from the comfort of your own home, as it's also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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