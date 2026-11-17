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We're in a bit of a cyberpunk revival at the moment. 2026 gave the excellent second season of Netflix’s "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," and Prime Video's " Blade Runner 2099 " is just around the corner. 2027 will continue this trend with " Neuromancer " blasting onto Apple TV.

Based on cyberspace guru William Gibson’s seminal 1984 novel, "Neuromancer" follows Case, a brilliant hacker who falls into a web of digital espionage and crime as he attempts an impossible corporate heist. The pulp noir novel has been hailed as a generational revelation, and its slang and terminology have become ingrained in computer nerd subcultures.

After decades of development hell and failed attempts at various studios, "Neuromancer" and its plugged-in digital dystopia are finally jacking into the small screen in January 2027.

Apple TV is already the secret home of amazing sci-fi, and "Neuromancer" will join the streamer's impressive roster of science fiction stalwarts like "Foundation", "Silo", "Invasion", "Dark Matter", "Murderbot", "For All Mankind", "Pluribus", and "Star City."

Can it live up to the hype? We won't have to wait long for an answer. In the meantime, let's jack into cyberspace and scour the code for everything we know about Apple TV's "Neuromancer!"

Apple TV's "Neuromancer" fires up on January 22, 2027. (Image credit: Apple TV)

Apple TV+’s Neuromancer officially powers up on Jan 22, 2027.

It was first announced to be in full production back on July 1, 2025, which actually coincided with the 41st anniversary of the publication of William Gibson's absorbing book.

Filming took place in Tokyo, Los Angeles, Istanbul, Canada, and London to create a truly international flair to replicate the novel’s action.

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What is the plot of "Neuromancer"?

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Gibson's "Neuromancer" is a dense, jargon-heavy juggernaut of a book that demands intense concentration to absorb all the slang, lingo, computer terms, and staccato literary rhythms, but it's a fantastic immersion into a fully fleshed-out world. It's also worryingly prophetic, showing a world not unlike ours today in 2026.

"Neuromancer's" TV iteration seems to be following the novel closely and will center around Case, a brilliant, cocky, neurologically damaged hacker who is forced into a logistical quagmire of digital corporate espionage with his cyber-enhanced partner Molly after embezzling cash from an employer.

Molly is a "razor-girl" mercenary with mirrored eyes who dreams of attempting a dangerous heist against a nefarious corporate dynasty hiding deep, dark secrets. Hackers (known as console cowboys) "jack in" to guarded computer systems using sophisticated software and surgically implanted ports to bypass firewalls and security protocols.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Molly’s mysterious client is Armitage, a former black ops military operative with a shadowy past. The team’s prime target is a next-generation super AI entity named Wintermute.

Everything goes smoothly until it doesn’t, and Case and Molly are soon running for their lives before eventually coming into contact with Wintermute’s AI sibling, called Neuromancer. A merger of the two systems seems inevitable, and the crux of the narrative is focused on that certainty.

Are there any trailers for "Neuromancer"?

Neuromancer — In Production Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The first cryptic teaser trailer for "Neuromancer" landed back on July 1, 2025, to mark the start of filming.

Revealed in the brief video was a murky cocktail watering hole that springs to life in a flourish of humming lights and tinkling pinball machines. A bright blue-and-orange neon sign blinks on in the back, spelling out the name Bar Chatsubo, the iconic Chiba City hacker lounge that's well known to dedicated readers of the 1984 novel.

Neuromancer — Tuned To A Dead Channel | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

A second teaser came on July 6, 2026, in which a retro computer was powered up to display the opening sentence of Gibson’s book, describing the dour atmosphere of Japan's Chiba City... "The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel."

It's such a classic line that perfectly reflects that bleak cyberpunk mood.

Neuromancer — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Then, on July 25, 2026, Apple TV released the first full teaser (or short trailer) that revealed much of the series' visual style, the mega-city setting, and the main cast of Callum Turner, Brianna Middleton, and Mark Strong.

It’s got a serious edge and attitude that sets the tone with bold graphics and enticing sounds.

Who is starring in "Neuromancer"?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Neuromancer’s" eclectic cast is a mix of fresh faces and wily veterans that includes:

Callum Turner as Case

Briana Middleton as Molly

Mark Strong as Armitage

Joseph Lee as Hideo

Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier

Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool

Emma Laird as Linda Lee

Max Irons as Jean Tessier-Ashpool

Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera

Who are the "Neuromancer" TV show creators?

William Gibson's cyberpunk masterpiece "Neuromancer" arrives as a 10-episode series on Apple TV starting January 22, 2027. (Image credit: Apple TV)

"Neuromancer" was co-created for TV by Graham Roland ("Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," "Dark Winds") and J.D. Dillard ("Devotion," "The Outsider," "Sleight").

It’s a 10-episode prestige series collaboration between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content that's also produced by Drake's production company, DreamCrew Entertainment. Graham Roland serves as "Neuromancer's" showrunner, with J.D. Dillard inked to direct the pilot episode and perhaps other installments.

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+," executive producers Roland and Dillard announced last year in a statement.

"Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. 'Neuromancer' has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it, and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson's definitive 'cyberpunk' world.”