New 'Blade Runner 2099' trailer is a space fan's dream with sinister starships and strange exoplanets (video)

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Cue the depressing rain, dark trench coats, and a dire dystopian dirge because the Blade Runner 2099 trailer is here!

Cyberpunk is charging back in confident fashion with Prime Video's latest detour into the neon-drenched dystopia of humans and rogue replicants first introduced in director Sir Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" from 1982, then revisited in Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049."

Arriving Nov. 25, 2026, " Blade Runner 2099" 's plot turns the tables as resentful artificial beings are now the ones running the show and hunting down Earth’s humans after a successful uprising against their original makers.

This newest atmospheric trailer was unveiled at last week’s New York Comic-Con and has us totally jacked to re-immerse ourselves in that noirish futuristic realm.

Check it out below:

Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It’s executive produced by showrunner Silka Louisa ("Shining Girls”) and stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") as Olwen, playing a fading replicant Blade Runner who joins forces with Hunter Schafer’s ("Euphoria") Cora, a pure human on the run attempting to evade a squad of exterminating Blade Runners while examining their existential natures.

But aside from the dazzling visuals of the City of Angels at the gates of the 22nd century, fans will also be strapping in for some cool outer space action, as evidenced by fresh footage delivering some arresting scenes of space travel, off-world planets, and Yeoh in a bizarre helmet.

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"Blade Runner 2099" hits Prime Video starting on Nov. 25, 2026 (Image credit: Prime Video)

" Blade Runner 2099" 's cast includes Dimitri Abold ("The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes") and Lewis Gribben ("Somewhere Boy”) alongside Katelyn Rose Downey ("The Nun II"), Daniel Rigby ('Renegade Nell"), Johnny Harris ("A Gentleman in Moscow"), Amy Lennox ("Only Child"), Sheila Atim ("The Woman King") and Matthew Needham ("House of the Dragon”).

Launching with an 8-episode debut season and executive produced by Scott Free Productions, "Blade Runner 2099" and its new world order lands on Prime Video on Nov. 25, 2026.