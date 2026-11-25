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Replicants have taken over Los Angeles and almost finished the job, as far as exterminating humans is concerned, in "Blade Runner 2099".

Although isolated pockets of resistance remain, desperate times call for drastic measures, and insurgent Cora (Hunter Schafer) slips behind enemy lines in a final bid for survival. Posing as a replicant, she's assigned to partner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a grizzled replicant Blade Runner approaching end of life.

Below, we explain the cheapest ways to stream "Blade Runner 2099" online and from anywhere with this VPN.

When is the "Blade Runner 2099" streaming release?

"Blade Runner 2099" premieres at 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

All eight episodes will be available to stream from launch.

How To Watch "Blade Runner 2099"

"Blade Runner 2099" is available to stream on Prime Video in the US from November 25.

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What is the plot of "Blade Runner 2099"?

Cora and Olwen set out in pursuit of a runaway, but on the job they "they uncover a truth threatening to destroy their fragile city".

We know that Cora isn't being entirely truthful to her commanding Blade Runner, but after a frosty, hostile introduction, it appears that there's more than meets the eye to Olwen too.

With plot points thin on the ground ahead of the limited series' premiere, we're expecting this cat-and-mouse dynamic to crank up the tension while uncovering unlikely common ground between the two parties.

Are there any "Blade Runner 2099" teasers and trailers?

There are multiple "Blade Runner 2099" trailers, each of which delight in flaunting the production design that helped launch Ridley Scott's 1982 blockbuster to cult classic status.

We're still getting cars flying through moody, industrial city-scapes and skyscraper-sized billboards, but it seems the magnificent trenchcoats, as sported by Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard and Rutger Hauer's Roy Batty, are out.

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Blade Runner 2099 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Who are the "Blade Runner 2099" cast and creators?

"Blade Runner 2099" is led by Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer:

Michelle Yeoh – Olwen

– Olwen Hunter Schafer – Cora

– Cora Dimitri Abold

Lewis Gribben

Katelyn Rose Downey

Daniel Rigby

Johnny Harris

Amy Lennox

Sheila Atim

Matthew Needham

Tom Burke

Maurizio Lombardi

Hugo Hamlet – Buster Friendly

– Buster Friendly Wil Coban – Hodge

– Hodge Alexandra Russo – Hedi

– Hedi Francis Lovehall – Dominik

– Dominik Hassan Najib – Oddo

– Oddo Andrew Van Wilpe – Clerk

– Clerk Juliana Yazbeck – Lilah

Produced by Alcon Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, Amazon Studios, Film United, Scott Free Productions and Sony Pictures Television, "Blade Runner 2099" was directed by Jonathan van Tulleken. Silka Luisa served as the showrunner.

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