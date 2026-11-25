How to watch 'Blade Runner 2099' online — stream the sci-fi sequel series from anywhere
The replicants' campaign of extermination can only be brought down from the inside
Replicants have taken over Los Angeles and almost finished the job, as far as exterminating humans is concerned, in "Blade Runner 2099".
Although isolated pockets of resistance remain, desperate times call for drastic measures, and insurgent Cora (Hunter Schafer) slips behind enemy lines in a final bid for survival. Posing as a replicant, she's assigned to partner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a grizzled replicant Blade Runner approaching end of life.
Below, we explain the cheapest ways to stream "Blade Runner 2099" online and from anywhere with this VPN.
When is the "Blade Runner 2099" streaming release?
"Blade Runner 2099" premieres at 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
All eight episodes will be available to stream from launch.
How To Watch "Blade Runner 2099"
"Blade Runner 2099" is available to stream on Prime Video in the US from November 25.
Watch "Blade Runner 2099" on Prime Video:
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What is the plot of "Blade Runner 2099"?
Cora and Olwen set out in pursuit of a runaway, but on the job they "they uncover a truth threatening to destroy their fragile city".
We know that Cora isn't being entirely truthful to her commanding Blade Runner, but after a frosty, hostile introduction, it appears that there's more than meets the eye to Olwen too.
With plot points thin on the ground ahead of the limited series' premiere, we're expecting this cat-and-mouse dynamic to crank up the tension while uncovering unlikely common ground between the two parties.
Are there any "Blade Runner 2099" teasers and trailers?
There are multiple "Blade Runner 2099" trailers, each of which delight in flaunting the production design that helped launch Ridley Scott's 1982 blockbuster to cult classic status.
We're still getting cars flying through moody, industrial city-scapes and skyscraper-sized billboards, but it seems the magnificent trenchcoats, as sported by Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard and Rutger Hauer's Roy Batty, are out.
Who are the "Blade Runner 2099" cast and creators?
"Blade Runner 2099" is led by Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer:
- Michelle Yeoh – Olwen
- Hunter Schafer – Cora
- Dimitri Abold
- Lewis Gribben
- Katelyn Rose Downey
- Daniel Rigby
- Johnny Harris
- Amy Lennox
- Sheila Atim
- Matthew Needham
- Tom Burke
- Maurizio Lombardi
- Hugo Hamlet – Buster Friendly
- Wil Coban – Hodge
- Alexandra Russo – Hedi
- Francis Lovehall – Dominik
- Hassan Najib – Oddo
- Andrew Van Wilpe – Clerk
- Juliana Yazbeck – Lilah
Produced by Alcon Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, Amazon Studios, Film United, Scott Free Productions and Sony Pictures Television, "Blade Runner 2099" was directed by Jonathan van Tulleken. Silka Luisa served as the showrunner.
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Tom is a journalist, author and copywriter based in the UK. He has written articles for Tom's Guide, T3, TechRadar, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Auto Trader and many more. His specialities include TV, technology, electric vehicles, UAP and streaming services. He is a huge Formula 1 fan and his favourite circuit is Silverstone, where you'll find him cheering on Lando Norris' McLaren.
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