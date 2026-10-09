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Contrary to many people's initial suspicions, "Disclosure Day" is not a story of a weather forecast gone wrong. Meteorologist Margaret Fairchild's (Emily Blunt) creepy report does, however, light the fuse on Steven Spielberg's UFO epic.

Margaret teams up with security expert Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) – and a few woodland creatures – to unravel the biggest cover-up in history. Are aliens here? What do they want? And can humankind handle the truth?

Below, we explain the cheapest ways to stream "Disclosure Day" online – from only $1 – and from anywhere with this VPN.

When is the "Disclosure Day" streaming release?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Friday, October 9, 2026 is "Disclosure Day" in the US, so far as streaming is concerned.

How To Watch "Disclosure Day"

"Disclosure Day" is available to stream on Peacock in the US from October 9.

Watch "Disclosure Day" on Peacock: Premium (Ads): $12.99/month or $129.99/year

Premium Plus (downloads, limited ads): $19.99/month or $199.99/year Peacock free trial: Although Peacock no longer offers a free trial, you can get Peacock for free when you sign up to the Walmart Plus $1 trial. Cancel anytime.

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What is the plot of "Disclosure Day"?

"Lanterns" will definitely be headed to space in its debut season on HBO and HBO Max. (Image credit: HBO/HBO Max)

A sci-fi conspiracy thriller with elements of mystery and action, "Disclosure Day" is essentially "Snowden", only with a UFO angle instead of surveillance.

Cybersecurity specialist Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) decides to turn whistleblower upon discovering that the US government has been suppressing evidence of extra-terrrestrial life, as part of a cover-up that goes back decades.

Beware the power of "Lanterns" when it lands on Aug. 16, 2026 (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Naturally, that make Daniel the No.1 enemy of the state and Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), the CEO of shady government contractor Wardex, orchestrates a concerted campaign of violence to silence him for good.

Only, Daniel isn't acting alone. In a seemingly random twist, meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) has his back, but to piece the puzzle together they must first find each other.

Are there any "Disclosure Day" teasers and trailers?

The initial teaser gave so little away it was more baffling than intriguing, especially as the "Disclosure Day" plot details had been so tightly under wraps at that point, but subsequent drops were far more revealing – perhaps slightly too much so...

The trailers, however, were duly upstaged by Steven Spielberg's seemingly earnest assurance, referring to the plot, that "all of this is true."

Disclosure Day | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Disclosure Day | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Who are the "Disclosure Day"' cast and creators?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"Disclosure Day" features an ensemble cast, led by:

Emily Blunt – Margaret Fairchild

– Margaret Fairchild Josh O'Connor – Dr. Daniel Kellner

– Dr. Daniel Kellner Colin Firth – Noah Scanlon

– Noah Scanlon Eve Hewson – Jane Blankenship

– Jane Blankenship Colman Domingo – Hugo Wakefield

– Hugo Wakefield Wyatt Russell – Jackson

– Jackson Henry Lloyd-Hughes – Casper Boyd

Produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, "Disclosure Day" was written by David Koepp and directed by Steven Spielberg, with a score by John Williams. Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger served as executive producers.