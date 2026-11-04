Don't miss out on 'Dark Matter' — this early Black Friday NordVPN deal has up to $386 off, meaning you can stream the latest sci-fi series from anywhere
NordVPN is recommended as one of the best VPN services, offering privacy, online security, and convenience and is now up to 78% cheaper.
With countless VPN options on the market, finding the best vpn service that reliably nails speed, streaming support, and bulletproof security can be the proverbial minefield.
NordVPN is one of our top choices for a VPN service, and right now, they have early Black Friday deals on 2-year plans, which also offer a bonus three months free when you sign up.
Save up to 78% with an early Black Friday NordVPN deal.
Following our hands-on testing, we awarded NordVPN a 5-star rating, and it is the VPN service we recommend for 2026. Our tech colleagues at both TechRadar and T3 also agree, and its blistering speed, robust threat protection, and consistently dependable global network are some of its standout features.
It also allows you to stream your favorite sci-fi and space series, including 'Dark Matter season 2', which premiered in October on Apple TV.
Joel Edgerton reprises his role as Jason Dessen in Blake Crouch’s mind-bending Apple TV sci-fi thriller, starring alongside Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Ellen Wong and Jimmi Simpson.
Picking up after the frantic multi-reality escape of the debut season, season 2 follows Jason and his family navigating the perilous corridors of the multiverse as they search for a safe timeline to call home—only to confront the devastating emotional and physical fallout of their fractured identities.
NordVPN is our top-rated VPN provider and is fantastic value at just $3.99 per month for the Complete 2-year plan. It also comes with an extra 3 months free. There are other options to choose from at NordVPN with various pricing and discounts up to 78%, but the Complete Plan offers the biggest value.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at NordVPN.
Paul Brett is a deals writer at Space, Live Science, and across the Sports and Knowledge titles at Future. Paul is a huge sci-fi fan, hooked on Star Wars from the moment he saw A New Hope in the cinema, and, as part of his deal-hunting role at Space, has started an unplanned (and expensive) Lego Star Wars collection.
- We've got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
There is a load of exciting sci-fi series currently available to enjoy, including 'Silo season 3' (Apple TV) and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4' (Apple TV), which recently premiered the season finale with a nod to two of 'The Next Generation's' greatest-ever episodes.
A VPN is a brilliant solution to geo-blocking when it comes to viewing your streaming services. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to and allow for uninterrupted viewing from any location.
NordVPN not only unlocks streaming geo-restrictions but also comes with added security benefits, which are particularly useful when overseas and connecting to unknown Wi-Fi connections. It offers ad blockers, anti-malware protection, a password manager and identity theft insurance. It means you can download content, work, and generally be online anywhere in the world with confidence.
These NordVPN deals are live now, with prices and offers varying depending on the plan chosen and your location.
Key features: Up to 78% discount, 3 months free, high-speed VPN, ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, scam and phishing protection, password manager and data-breach scanner, 1TB encrypted cloud storage and monitoring alerts and services.
Price history: NordVPN regularly has discounts and has been as low as $2.49 per month, and that was for Black Friday last year. This current deal at $3.99 is the lowest it's hit since then, and therefore one of the best value VPN offers we've seen this year.
✅ Buy it if: You're looking for maximum online security, want to stream all your favorite shows anywhere in the world and want a VPN service that's rated as one of the best around, at a heavily discounted price.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're already signed up for a reliable VPN service or don't feel the need for one.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Our monthly entertainment newsletter keeps you up to date with coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.
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