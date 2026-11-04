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Ellen Wong as Misaki Han-Shireikan (Commander of the Royal Guard of Ishida) in Dark Matter Season 2

With countless VPN options on the market, finding the best vpn service that reliably nails speed, streaming support, and bulletproof security can be the proverbial minefield.

NordVPN is one of our top choices for a VPN service, and right now, they have early Black Friday deals on 2-year plans, which also offer a bonus three months free when you sign up.

Save up to 78% with an early Black Friday NordVPN deal.

Following our hands-on testing, we awarded NordVPN a 5-star rating, and it is the VPN service we recommend for 2026. Our tech colleagues at both TechRadar and T3 also agree, and its blistering speed, robust threat protection, and consistently dependable global network are some of its standout features.

It also allows you to stream your favorite sci-fi and space series, including 'Dark Matter season 2', which premiered in October on Apple TV.

Joel Edgerton reprises his role as Jason Dessen in Blake Crouch’s mind-bending Apple TV sci-fi thriller, starring alongside Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Ellen Wong and Jimmi Simpson.

Picking up after the frantic multi-reality escape of the debut season, season 2 follows Jason and his family navigating the perilous corridors of the multiverse as they search for a safe timeline to call home—only to confront the devastating emotional and physical fallout of their fractured identities.

Paul Brett Deal writer Paul Brett is a deals writer at Space, Live Science, and across the Sports and Knowledge titles at Future. Paul is a huge sci-fi fan, hooked on Star Wars from the moment he saw A New Hope in the cinema, and, as part of his deal-hunting role at Space, has started an unplanned (and expensive) Lego Star Wars collection.

There is a load of exciting sci-fi series currently available to enjoy, including 'Silo season 3' (Apple TV) and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4' (Apple TV), which recently premiered the season finale with a nod to two of 'The Next Generation's' greatest-ever episodes.

A VPN is a brilliant solution to geo-blocking when it comes to viewing your streaming services. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to and allow for uninterrupted viewing from any location.

NordVPN not only unlocks streaming geo-restrictions but also comes with added security benefits, which are particularly useful when overseas and connecting to unknown Wi-Fi connections. It offers ad blockers, anti-malware protection, a password manager and identity theft insurance. It means you can download content, work, and generally be online anywhere in the world with confidence.

These NordVPN deals are live now, with prices and offers varying depending on the plan chosen and your location.

Key features: Up to 78% discount, 3 months free, high-speed VPN, ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, scam and phishing protection, password manager and data-breach scanner, 1TB encrypted cloud storage and monitoring alerts and services.

Price history: NordVPN regularly has discounts and has been as low as $2.49 per month, and that was for Black Friday last year. This current deal at $3.99 is the lowest it's hit since then, and therefore one of the best value VPN offers we've seen this year.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for maximum online security, want to stream all your favorite shows anywhere in the world and want a VPN service that's rated as one of the best around, at a heavily discounted price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're already signed up for a reliable VPN service or don't feel the need for one.

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