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If you love sci-fi, superheroes or both, this Disney+ and Hulu deal is a must have. Whether you're getting ready for Star Wars 50th anniversary, catching up on the MCU in time for Avengers: Doomsday or revisiting the chest-bursting Aliens universe, you get over half-off with this deal.

Save up to 52% on Disney Plus and Hulu with this October-only offer

Disney+ is one of the best streaming service for sci-fi fans, not least because Disney has scooped up so many other media companies. Disney+ grants you access to virtually every Star Wars movie and show (The Mandalorian and Grogu included), the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe and much, much more. Hulu adds the Alien and Predator franchises, to name just a few, ideal if you like your sci-fi a little gloomier.

Want to take things further? There's also a bargain bundle which adds HBO Max, giving you Dune, Westworld and virtually the whole DCverse, including the recent Lanterns.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Whether you're watching solo or sharing your love of sci-fi and superheroes, you're absolutely spoilt for content with this Disney+ and Hulu deal, even more so if you opt for the Disney/Hulu/HBO Max bundle.

The deals we've highlighted are for the ad-based tiers, which allow you to stream simultaneously on up to two devices, mobile devices included. On Disney/Hulu you can view in 4K, whereas HBO Max's ad-supported tier is limited to 1080p. However, you can also upgrade to the ad-free ones if you prefer your viewing to be uninterrupted.

What can you watch? What can you not watch might be a better question. Between Disney+ and Hulu there's the whole Star Wars franchise, including The Mandalorian and Grogu, everything from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avatar 1-3, every Alien and Predator movie and much, much more. Plus, at the risk of getting Let it Go stuck in your head, there are also Disney's animated movies if you want to keep the children amused over Christmas.

Add HBO Max and you'll get access to an even larger superhero and sci-fi library, including Lanterns, which has just concluded its run. There's also the superb if occasionally confusing Westworld, the Dune series and Ridley Scott's android-centric Raised by Wolves.

Key features: Includes every Star Wars and Marvel movie and series, plus the Alien and Predator franchises. There's also Avatar, Firefly and, if you add HBO, virtually the entire DC universe, including Supergirl and Lanterns.

Price history: We've previously seen savings on Disney Plus and Hulu deals, but this is the best price we've seen in several months.

Featured in guides: Best streaming services

✅ Buy it if: You want a massive streaming library of sci-fi and superhero shows, in time for Avengers: Doomsday or next year's Star Wars anniversary.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have an active 6- or 12-month Disney Plus subscription.

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