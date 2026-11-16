Disney and Marvel Studios have a lot riding on "Avengers: Doomsday," and they’re pulling out all the stops to make sure audiences are well-prepared to experience the alt-universe battle royale when it drops on December 18.
After a successful limited theater run earlier this fall, Marvel Studios just dropped "Avengers: Endgame Encore" onto Disney+. So, if you missed this beefed-up extended rerelease in theaters, you can still experience all the extra content that ties directly into the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday."
"Endgame's" recent theatrical return came on Sept. 25, 2026, earned $86 million, and included four bonus scenes totaling roughly four minutes and a special "Doomsday" preview. The rerelease also took it back to the pinnacle of the all-time box office peak by passing "Avatar."
The $356 million sequel to 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" closed out The Infinity Saga, and the two-part spectacle became widely known as the high-water mark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"Avengers: Endgame Encore" will also be included in Disney+'s signature "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" collection, a curated roundup of former Marvel shows and movies to study up on. If you haven't been keeping up with the MCU, you've got plenty of homework to do ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday."
With its charismatic cast of dozens and the triumphant MCU return of Robert Downey Jr., this time portraying the metal-masked Victor Von Doom, expectations are sky-high that this might reignite the glory days and usher in a brave new world for bored superhero-loving cinephiles.
"Avengers: Endgame Encore" is now on Disney+.
Watch Avengers: Endgame Encore on Disney+:
Disney+ (With Ads): $11.99/month
Disney+ Premium (No Ads): $18.99/month or $189.99/year
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
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