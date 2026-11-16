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Prepare for "Avengers: Doomsday" and its onslaught of superheroes with this extended edition of "Avengers Endgame"

Disney and Marvel Studios have a lot riding on " Avengers: Doomsday, " and they’re pulling out all the stops to make sure audiences are well-prepared to experience the alt-universe battle royale when it drops on December 18.

After a successful limited theater run earlier this fall, Marvel Studios just dropped "Avengers: Endgame Encore" onto Disney+. So, if you missed this beefed-up extended rerelease in theaters, you can still experience all the extra content that ties directly into the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday."

"Endgame's" recent theatrical return came on Sept. 25, 2026, earned $86 million, and included four bonus scenes totaling roughly four minutes and a special "Doomsday" preview. The rerelease also took it back to the pinnacle of the all-time box office peak by passing "Avatar."

Avengers Endgame: Encore | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sep 25 - YouTube Watch On

The $356 million sequel to 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" closed out The Infinity Saga, and the two-part spectacle became widely known as the high-water mark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Avengers: Endgame Encore" will also be included in Disney+'s signature "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" collection, a curated roundup of former Marvel shows and movies to study up on. If you haven't been keeping up with the MCU, you've got plenty of homework to do ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday."

"Avengers Endgame: Encore' is now streaming on Disney+. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With its charismatic cast of dozens and the triumphant MCU return of Robert Downey Jr., this time portraying the metal-masked Victor Von Doom, expectations are sky-high that this might reignite the glory days and usher in a brave new world for bored superhero-loving cinephiles.

"Avengers: Endgame Encore" is now on Disney+.