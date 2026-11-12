The replicants are running the city in thrilling final trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2099’ (video)

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Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of the most anticipated fall TV series, " Blade Runner 2099 ," recently dropped its final neon-tinted trailer, and now we’ve finally got a handle on the plot dynamics of this dystopian thriller set in the cyberpunk world of Ridley Scott's original.

Prime Video's bold and brooding 8-episode series lands Nov. 25 as a tangential sequel to Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049," unfolding some 50 years after the 2017 feature film. Now the artificial inmates are running the asylum when violent replicant uprisings flip the script, causing humanity to become second-class citizens.

"In Los Angeles 2099, Cora (Hunter Schafer) lived her entire life on the run, a chameleon forced to adopt numerous identities," states Prime Video's synopsis. "To secure a stable future for her brother, she assumes one final identity and is forced to partner with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Blade Runner who’s confronting the end of her life. The two are pulled into a widening conspiracy that poses an existential threat to a city that’s fighting to be reborn."

This engrossing final trailer reveals more of the detailed noir world and Cora's plight to blend into society as a Blade Runner who links up with Olwen, an aging replicant exterminator, for an uneasy partnership. Here, a tense scene plays out in this preview as Cora undergoes an intense police station screening while being used as a resistance pawn to help take back the city from usurping androids. But another deep mystery lies hidden in plain sight!

"You have to see the lie that is in front of you," warns Yeoh's dying synthetic cop.

Will "Blade Runner 2099" usher in a new era for the sci-fi franchise? (Image credit: Prime Video)

" Blade Runner 2099 " sports a spirited cast that includes Dimitri Abold ("The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes") and Lewis Gribben ("Somewhere Boy”) in collaboration with Katelyn Rose Downey ("The Nun II"), Daniel Rigby ('Renegade Nell"), Johnny Harris ("A Gentleman in Moscow"), Amy Lennox ("Only Child"), Sheila Atim ("The Woman King") and Matthew Needham ("House of the Dragon”).

Delivered by creator and showrunner Silka Louisa ("Shining Girls"), and executive produced by Silka Louisa and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, "Blade Runner 2099" lands on Prime Video beginning Nov. 25, 2026.