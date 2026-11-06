How to watch 'Musk' online — stream the SpaceX billionaire biography from anywhere

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As of 2026, Elon Musk is the world's richest man and CEO of SpaceX , Tesla, and xAI. Not only that, but he is also one of the most polarizing figures in popular culture. Some laud him as a new Magellan; the eccentric billionaire set on colonizing Mars. Others believe he should keep his eyes on the stars and stop meddling in politics.

Whatever you think about Elon Musk , it has to be said that you do think about him. Perhaps that's precisely the reason that he is the subject of Alex Gibney's 4-hour documentary, detailing the astronomical rise of Musk and his metamorphosis into the polarizing figure he is today.

Below, we explain how to stream "Musk" online and from anywhere with this VPN .

Stream securely from anywhere with Nord VPN (75% off)

"Musk" premiered in theaters on Oct. 9 and is available to buy digitally in North America from Nov. 6 at 12 a.m. ET, which is 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 5.

The documentary boasts a mammoth runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, combining archive footage with first-person interviews.

Here's how to watch "Musk" from anywhere with a VPN .

How To Watch "Musk"

Elon Musk poses in front of SpaceX shuttle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Musk" is available to buy digitally in North America on Amazon Prime Video starting November 6 for $19.99.

The documentary will also be available for purchase on Apple TV and Fandango at Home , also costing $19.99

Watch "Musk" on Amazon Prime: The 4-hour documentary is available to order from Amazon Prime right now. It will be available to view — after the $19.99 purchase — from November 6.

If you want to stream "Musk" or any of Prime's other great films, TV shows and live sports while you're abroad, Nord VPN will let you access your subscription from anywhere in the world.

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"Musk" trailer

MUSK | Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Who are the "Musk" cast and creators?

Director Alex Gibney attending the screening of his documentary film, "MUSK" (Image credit: Getty Images)

The documentary was created by Alex Gibney. the film features insights from Musk's ex-wife Justine Musk, Ashley St. Clair, Kara Swisher, Zoë Schiffer, Martin Eberhard, and Geoffrey Hinton.

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