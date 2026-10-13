How to watch 'VisionQuest' online — stream the MCU's 'WandaVision' spinoff series from anywhere

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Vision (Paul Bettany) is laying low, working the pumps at an Edinburgh pub at the outset of new eight-part Marvel Television entry "VisionQuest", and understandably so given how much the synthezoid has been through.

Resurrected and restored after being sacrificed for the greater good in "Avengers: Infinity War", albeit as an ever-more-disconnected version of what came before, he now spends every other waking hour retreating into a big white house deep within his mindspace, to chew the fat with AI agents J.A.R.V.I.S. (Brian D’Arcy), F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady), D.U.M-E (Henry Lewis), U (Jonathan Sayer) and E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire), and a wisecracking Ultron (James Spader).

However, the threat posed by bounty hunter Paladin (Todd Stashwick) and the prospect of a reunion with his son conspire to draw him out of his stupor.

Below, we explain the cheapest ways to stream "VisionQuest" online and from anywhere with this VPN.

When is the "VisionQuest" streaming release?

"VisionQuest" premieres with a double-header at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, exclusively on Disney+.

The following six episodes will materialize on the streaming service at the same time on subsequent Tuesdays.

Originally, "VisionQuest" was due to make its worldwide debut on October 14 but Marvel has confirmed that it'll be out on October 13 in the States.

How To Watch "VisionQuest"

"VisionQuest" is available to stream on Disney+ in the US from October 13.

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What is the plot of "VisionQuest"?

"VisionQuest" is as much about memory as it is Vision, so densely is MCU lore woven into its worlds-within-worlds plot.

At its heart, it's about Vision's identity crisis. He remains hopelessly devoted to an unreachable love, in thrall to Ultron, and at odds with these memories that will never truly be his own – and that's if they're even real to begin with.

But it's not all exposition and musings on existence, because Paladin is hired by an unknown kingpin to track Vision down so that his technological assets can be stolen.

Are there any "VisionQuest" teasers and trailers?

There are multiple "VisionQuest" trailers, which are sure to jog your memory in different ways.

The show is heavily informed not only by 2021's "WandaVision" but also by 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and 2024's "Agatha All Along", all three of which may be worth revisiting before embarking on "VisionQuest".

Marvel Television's VisionQuest | Two-Episode Premiere | Streaming October 14 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who are the "VisionQuest" cast and creators?

"VisionQuest" is led by Paul Bettany and James Spader:

Paul Bettany – Vision

– Vision James Spader – Ultron

– Ultron Ruaridh Mollica – Tommy Maximoff/Speed & Thomas Shepherd

– Tommy Maximoff/Speed & Thomas Shepherd Todd Stashwick – Paladin

– Paladin T'Nia Miller – Jocasta

– Jocasta Lauren Morais – Lisa Molinari

– Lisa Molinari Orla Brady – F.R.I.D.A.Y.

– F.R.I.D.A.Y. Diane Morgan – The Handler

– The Handler Polly Frame – Fiona Guthrie

– Fiona Guthrie Henry Lewis & Jonathan Sayer – D.U.M.-E & U:

– D.U.M.-E & U: Emily Hampshire – E.D.I.T.H.:

– E.D.I.T.H.: James D'Arcy – J.A.R.V.I.S.

Produced by Marvel Television, "VisionQuest" was directed by Terry Matalas, Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro and Vincenzo Natali. Matalas served as the showrunner.

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