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The biggest Marvel release of the year will be Avengers: Doomsday and there are some important storyline details that will make a lot more sense if you do some pre-release catch-up on Disney+. On top of the previous Avengers movies, there are plenty of other movies and TV shows that will improve your understanding of the multiverse. Disney+ platforms the entire Marvel catalog, including key TV shows like Loki, VisionQuest and Thunderbolts.

Get access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ and Hulu for only $4.99/month for 12 months.

Image 1 of 4 The Loki TV show sets up the foundational lore for the Multiverse Saga. (Image credit: Disney) The Doctor Strange movies show how realities break down in the Marvel universe. (Image credit: Marvel Studios 2022) Thunderbolts directly precedes Doomsday by 14 months. (Image credit: Marvel Studios) VisionQuest bridges the gap to the Doomsday, leading into the prelude for the movie. (Image credit: Disney+) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The Marvel Cinematic Universe sure is a lot of sci-fi to consume and even if you are the biggest Marvel fan, you might not be up to date on all of the shows and movies. With Avengers: Doomsday releasing on Dec. 18 , now is a good time to do some studying if you want to a working understanding of the lore and storyline.

If you are a total beginner to this whole multiverse thing, start with the TV show Loki and the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . It breaks down the rules for the multiverse, exploring concepts like timeline branching, superhero councils and incursions.

The Fantastic Four reboot and the newly released VisionQuest introduce the titular villain of the upcoming movie release, Dr. Doom. As with all Marvel content, make sure to pay attention to post-credits scenes for key character reveals! You can also check out the original Fantastic Four movies from the noughties, where Chris Evans plays the Human Torch. Wait, I thought he was Captain America?

Still confused? For a lore breakdown of the multiverse, watch Loki, Doctor Strange and The Fantastic Four reboot. For direct preludes to the Avengers: Doomsday storyline, check out Thunderbolts and VisionQuest. Don't care about Marvel? This Disney+ and Hulu bundle has a huge range of sci-fi shows like Alien: Earth , Paradise and The Testaments. Not to mention the entire Star Wars franchise.

Key features: Nearly every single Marvel movie and series (including Loki, Thunderbolts, VisionQuest and all the Avengers movies), extensive non-Marvel libraries (including Alien , Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic), access to Hulu content (including Shōgun, The Bear, Paradise and X-Files)

Price history: Prices for this bundle usually start at $12.49 per month for the basic mode with ads but this deal brings that down to $4.99 per month for 12 months, saving you $96 over the whole year. The premium bundle drops from $21.99 to $14.99 a month, saving you $84 over a year.

Consensus: This is an easy choice for big sci-fi fans. Whether your favorites are Marvel, Star Wars or the Alien franchise, Disney+ is the streaming service for you, as it contains pretty much every piece of media from these collections.

Featured in guides: Best streaming services for sci-fi fans

✅ Buy it if: You are a big Marvel, Star Wars or Alien fan.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are already subscribed to Disney+, as this if for new and lapsed subscriptions. On the other hand, if you are more of a trekkie, check out this Paramount+ deal for access to 60 years of Star Trek shows.

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