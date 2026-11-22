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" Star Trek: First Contact " celebrates its 30th anniversary today, and the engaging sci-fi classic still looks fantastic three decades later. With the sad passing of its star, Patrick Stewart , last month, and "Star Trek's" milestone 60th birthday taking place in 2026, this is a bittersweet salute that also holds an extra special significance.

Directed by "The Next Generation's" Number One, Jonathan Frakes , in his feature film debut, " First Contact " consistently ranks as one of the finest "Star Trek" feature films among fans and critics, and those accolades are well deserved.

Based on a compelling screenplay by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore, "First Contact" remains as bright and beautiful as ever, brimming with bravado, heart, horror, and heroism.

Not only was it a bona fide crowdpleaser when it was released by Paramount over Thanksgiving week on Nov. 22, 1996, but it was also a financial success for the studio, eventually pulling in a worldwide total of $212 million off a modest $45 million budget.

Honestly, who can forget Alice Krige's seductive Borg Queen, Marina Sirtis’ Deana Troi tipsy on tequila, Brent Spiner's Data feeling the sensation of human skin, Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard reliving past traumas, and James Cromwell's Zephram Cochrane blasting off in the Phoenix and dancing to Roy Orbison's "Ooby Dooby"?

Star Trek: First Contact - Official® Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

We caught up with Frakes for "First Contact's" 30th anniversary to hear why this "Trek" treasure holds up and warp back to Hollywood’s heyday of the '90s. Resistance is futile!

"What’s not to love?" Frakes tells SPACE regarding the film’s lasting popularity. "It was bulletproof. Dean Devlin ["Stargate," "Independence Day"] and I have very similar sensibilities about filmmaking. We like the whole idea of action, adventure, comedy, and in the case of 'First Contact,' a little horror as well. ILM’s John Knoll, the guy who won the Oscar for 'Star Wars,' just happened to be our Special Effects Supervisor."

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"Star Trek: First Contact" celebrates its 30th birthday on Nov. 22, 2026. (Image credit: Paramount)

"First Contact" is filled with memorable moments and indelible performances, some of which certainly stand out for Frakes looking back over the years on the production.

"The two things that always come to mind were the beautiful scene with Alfre [Woodard] and Patrick, the Moby Dick scene, where she says, 'You broke your little ships,'" he recalls. "I was sitting under the camera with my face in my hands, watching two heavyweights go at it take after take. It was what you dream of. They were into it. The writing was great. We had time to do it right, and they were fabulous together.

"That and the Cromwell and Marina drunk on tequila scene. It's not only one extended take, but it contributes to the pace of the movie in the right kind of way. My wife tells me that I was really good in that scene because I was exhausted and relaxed. It’s true, you’re exhausted when you’re filming and acting at the same time. I got to sit there and watch those two. It was like watching a tennis game."

Jonathan Frakes and James Cromwell in "Star Trek: First Contact" (Image credit: Paramount)

Many Trekkies might not know that Alfre Woodard is Frakes' godmother, and he had specifically asked producer Rick Berman for approval to include her in the movie’s cast.

"She's one of our finest American actors," he notes. "Rick said, 'If we can get Alfre, that would be great.' I knew she’d do great with Patrick, so that was a no-brainer. I never had a godmother, and when I came out here to live in LA back in 1979, an old friend from college, Nathan Cook, was working with Alfre. We were at a barbecue, and it came up. She said, 'You don’t have a godmother? I’ll be your godmother.' I asked what that meant, and she said, 'I’ll be in charge of your spiritual being.' It's been a magical friendship that turned into her playing that part."

The hive-minded cybernetic collective known as the Borg featured prominently in the time-travel tale, and that second filming unit did a masterful job lighting those scenes.

"The Borg costumes were torture, from what I was told," says Frakes. "We had our own set of ADs and an entirely separate special effects makeup crew, and the costume department had a certain number of Borg to build and rebuild. Now the Borg had been on the show, but with these Borg we had more time and more moving parts. It was kind of an enhanced thing that really paid off. I look back so fondly on that entire experience. Also, the Borg were one of the great movie villains. They held up!"

Star Trek: First Contact - Starfleet vs The Borg Cube 4K UHD | High-Def Digest - YouTube Watch On

Frakes couldn’t be prouder of "First Contact", and he reminds us that most people like it right next to 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." That's rarefied air indeed!

"We got Cromwell coming off of 'Babe.' So we had Alfre and Alice and Cromwell. They joined our family effortlessly. Because we'd done seven TV seasons, 182 episodes, and a movie already together, we were thick as thieves and still are; may Patrick rest in peace. The three of them joined us as if we’d been dancing with them forever."

"Star Trek: First Contact" is available to stream on Paramount+.