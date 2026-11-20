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Black Friday 2026 discounts are already piling up and Amazon has some stellar savings on Star Trek Blu-ray sets. You can save over $60 on select sets, with some deals as deep as 54% off.

Whether you want to return to the original 1960s Gene Roddenberry science-fiction series that started it all, The Original Series, or want to pay homage to Sir Patrick Stewart by rewatching Picard, there's something here for every Trekkie. Save big before Thanksgiving and Christmas on gifts for friends, family or to deepen your own collection.

Want to take advantage of every Star Trek Black Friday deal on this page? You'd save an intergalactic $583.17 as a result!

Other Star Trek Christmas gifts that might interest you

Don't forget to check these other Black Friday Star Trek deals before you finish buying!