I handpicked every Star Trek Blu-ray discounted on Amazon for Black Friday 2026 that I think is worth buying right now
From The Original Series through The Next Generation to Starfleet Academy, beam up our favorite Black Friday 2026 Star Trek deals available at Amazon.
Black Friday 2026 discounts are already piling up and Amazon has some stellar savings on Star Trek Blu-ray sets. You can save over $60 on select sets, with some deals as deep as 54% off.
Whether you want to return to the original 1960s Gene Roddenberry science-fiction series that started it all, The Original Series, or want to pay homage to Sir Patrick Stewart by rewatching Picard, there's something here for every Trekkie. Save big before Thanksgiving and Christmas on gifts for friends, family or to deepen your own collection.
Want to take advantage of every Star Trek Black Friday deal on this page? You'd save an intergalactic $583.17 as a result!
Other Star Trek Christmas gifts that might interest you
- Sci-fi Blu-ray on Amazon from $7.73
- Lego Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise on Amazon
- Star Trek clothing from $9.99 on Amazon
- Star Trek Christmas ornaments on Amazon
Don't forget to check these other Black Friday Star Trek deals before you finish buying!
Jase Parnell-Brookes is the Senior Manager for Commercial Content & Brand Partnerships at Space.com.
Previously, Jase was the Managing Editor for e-commerce on Live Science as well as Space and is an optics and camera specialist. Since 2010, Jase has been an editor and contributing expert across a wide range of publications focusing on photography.
Based in the UK, they are also an award-winning photographer and educator, winning the Gold Prize award in the Nikon Photo Contest 2018/19 and being named Digital Photographer of the Year in 2014. After completing their Master's degree in 2011 and qualifying as a further education teacher in 2012, Jase has spent the last two decades studying and working in photography and publishing in multiple areas.
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