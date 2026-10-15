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The Vaonis Vespera II is just one of several portable but powerful telescopes.

Light pollution is the astronomer's biggest enemy, especially if you're gazing into deep space. And while some of the best telescopes can make a difference, there's no way to eliminate it. That's why, if you want to observe the cosmos without obstruction, you need to seek out darker skies, get a smart telescope or combine the two.

You don't have to book a flight to a dark sky reserve ; just traveling away from suburbia can be enough. That's where portable telescopes come in. Set one up in a field, for example, and you'll get a vastly improved view of the cosmos. Galaxies, nebulas and other deep space objects become more detailed when they're not washed out by skyglow.

We've picked out six telescopes you can take on the road: Some, such as the DwarfLab Dwarf Mini, are small enough you could even put them in a backpack and hop on your bicycle.

All but one are smart telescopes , meaning that when you do get to your desired location, you can pick from a list of stellar sights to home in on. And while they may be portable, they're powerful with it.

So, beat light pollution and say hello to stunning views of the night sky.