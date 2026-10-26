Stuck for a Halloween outfit? Set phasers to stunning with the best Star Trek costumes
Halloween is just round the corner, but if you hurry, you can beam down these superb Star Trek outfits, from old-school Star Trek through to The Next Generation and Discovery.
Are you a Star Trek fan about to beam down to a Halloween party? Maybe you want to give Trick or Treat a Trekkie twist? We've got you covered with costumes based on the iconic sci-fi franchise, from the original series through to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Discovery and beyond.
Adult costumes aside, we've also included outfits for younger Star Trek fans and props to round out your outfit. You needn't put them away when Halloween is over, either. Star Trek costumes are so universally recognized you can use them for cosplay purposes too, or the next time someone throws a Trek-themed party.
Or, if you're not a fan of Star Trek, check out our round-up of the best space and sci-fi themed Halloween costumes.
Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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