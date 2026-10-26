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Stuck for a Halloween costume? Don one of these Star Trek costumes and fellow partygoers will have no doubt as to who you're supposed to be.

Are you a Star Trek fan about to beam down to a Halloween party? Maybe you want to give Trick or Treat a Trekkie twist? We've got you covered with costumes based on the iconic sci-fi franchise, from the original series through to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Discovery and beyond.

Adult costumes aside, we've also included outfits for younger Star Trek fans and props to round out your outfit. You needn't put them away when Halloween is over, either. Star Trek costumes are so universally recognized you can use them for cosplay purposes too, or the next time someone throws a Trek-themed party.

Or, if you're not a fan of Star Trek, check out our round-up of the best space and sci-fi themed Halloween costumes.