Best space and sci-fi themed Halloween costumes for 2026
Stuck for an outfit this spooky season? We've looked to the stars to bring you the best space-themed Halloween costumes, from Alien to Star Trek and more.
Are you stuck for an outfit this spooky season? We've got you covered with our round-up of the best space themed Halloween costumes. Let's face it, even if there aren't any haunted spaceships out there, the vastness of the void is enough to give us the chills.
From Aliens to Star Wars, these costumes are sure to make you stand out, get the conversation flowing and maybe even raise a chuckle or two. And if you're a regular convention-goer, many of these costumes can double as cosplay outfits.
If you're still struggling for inspiration, or want to put your own costume together from scratch, you can always check out the best lightsabers, best streaming services or the best Lego Star Wars and Lego Marvel sets for ideas.
The quick list
Best overall
The best overall
Surprise and shock friends and family with this Alien costume, which makes you an unfortunate member of the ill-fated Nostromo crew, complete with a 3D chestburster Alien tearing its way out of your torso. The gruesome t-shirt alone is enough to turn heads.
Best for Star Wars fans
The best for Star Wars fans
Who doesn't love pretending they're in Star Wars? With this Jedi outfit, you can do just that this Halloween. Pair it with a lightsaber and people may have to do a double-take.
Best for nostalgia
The best for nostalgia
I used to love watching Star Trek with my Grandad on a Saturday afternoon and finding this shirt brings back memories. For fans of the Original Series, this is a must-have for Halloween.
Best for women
The best for women
This is a little obvious, I know, but I still think it's a great outfit for women to wear on Halloween. Plus, who can argue that Princess Leia isn't cool? Why not celebrate a strong woman this Halloween and become her for the day?
Best comedy
The best comedy costume
Blast off with this super-silly costume which, with the aid of a pair of inflatable false legs, gives the impression you're heading to the stars.
Best villain
The best villain
What is Halloween without someone dressing up as a villain? That could be your child this year with this great Darth Vader costume, including everything they need to become evil for the day.
Best for young kids
The best for young kids
If you have little ones who want to go trick-or-treating this Halloween and are fans of space, this is the perfect costume for them to wear. As it's a slip-on and slip-off costume, it makes getting ready and out the door a whole lot easier, too.
The best space and sci-fi themed Halloween costumes we recommend in 2026
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The best overall
Aliens chestbuster crew costume
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As sci-fi horror goes, it doesn't get more disturbing than Alien's infamous chestburster scene and now you can cosplay as one of the Nostromo's unfortunate crewmembers, complete with an alien emerging from your torso.
Admittedly, no one in the movie actually wore beige pants, so there's an inaccuracy there, which is odd given this is an officially licensed Alien costume. But the 3D chestburster, a wonderfully gruesome latex model attached to the outfit's t-shirt, more than makes up for that.
In fact, if you're in a hurry, you can forget about the rest of the costume and just slip on the t-shirt; between the creature on your chest and the Nostromo badge on your shoulder, there'll be no mistaking your outfit. And if you're looking for a couples costume, you can snag this Ellen Ripley jumpsuit.
The best for Star Wars fans
Jedi robes
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This outfit may not bear the official Star Wars name but any fan of the saga will recognize it as the iconic robes of a Jedi, as worn by Obi-Wan Kenobi and virtually every light side wielder of the Force.
This cotton costume has plenty of detail and comes with a set of faux leather pouches, and they're unisex, so you can cosplay as whichever pre-Order 66 Jedi you want. Just add one of the best lightsabers.
But what's especially cool about this outfit is that it can be worn in a variety of ways. The tunic, trousers and cloak are all separate pieces, so you can leap into battle or slip the cloak over your head and lurk in a corner, looking all mysterious.
Those who've purchased this outfit praise its quality, in particular the thickness of the fabric. And if you lean more towards the Dark Side, there's a black Sith version as well.
The best for nostalgia
Captain Kirk shirt
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I used to love watching the Original Series with my Grandad on a weekend. I have no idea how old I was but I have fond memories of those times and the many hours spent trying to learn how to do the Vulcan salute. If you're a fan of the Original Series like me, or just the original of anything Sci-Fi, this might be the Halloween costume for you.
Captain Kirk's shirt is a super simple and fuss-free Halloween costume. People will instantly recognize the striking color and design as being that of Captain Kirk. Combining it with a pair of dark pants will really set this costume off.
One great thing about this item is that it's not only a great Halloween costume choice but also an officially licensed product, meaning it's trademarked and authentic — ideal for true Star Trek fans as an item they can keep and wear again and again. Plus, there is the option of creating the full crew with family or friends, with the women's Starfleet dresses also being available.
It's important to note that the product listing advises customers to look at the sizing chart, rather than ordering based on your known sizes. Some people found the fit to be right, while others had to return it and order another size. To avoid this, it's best to consult the size chart. Reviewers also mentioned that the embroidery can be hit and miss, especially around the emblem.
Regardless of this, I think, for the money, this is a decent Halloween costume that will spark memories for those who grew up with the Original Series.
The best for women
Princess Leia
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This Princess Leia costume is a great option for any Halloween parties you might be attending this year. Whether you're a Star Wars fan or not, this outfit is a classic and allows you to feel like a powerful princess while you're wearing it. You can purchase it with and without the wig — if you buy the wig, there will be no mistaking who you are. It's a simple outfit yet one that everyone will recognize. The attention to detail is good, with it mimicking the outfit worn in the films pretty accurately. So, even if you don't purchase the wig, most people will probably guess who you are dressed up as.
Made from cloth and synthetic leather, this costume can be worn by vegans too, so there are no exclusions there. It comes with the belt and, apparently, true-to-size sizing. However, there are no customer reviews for us to be sure whether this is the case or not. It may be a good idea to use the measurements provided to get the right size for you.
The best thing about dressing up as Princess Leia on Halloween? You have a fancy dress outfit ready for other parties, too. Plus, if you're into cosplay, you have your next outfit sorted. And, while some fancy dress outfits are a pain to clean, this costume is machine washable so there's no faff with hand washing. The only thing to be aware of is that it's not suitable for the tumble dryer.
Overall, this is a recognizable and classic choice for Halloween this year. However, if this doesn't feel like the right costume choice for you, you could consider other options in this guide.
The best comedy
Inflatable Spaceship Costume
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This inflatable spaceship costume takes the famously cheesy fake leg outfit and updates it to the space age. Put it on, let it inflate and everyone will think you're literally flying around the room!
Okay, maybe they won't be entirely convinced, but this ridiculous costume, with its dangling inflatable 'legs', will get you plenty of laughs and attention. Why not combine it with the kid-friendly rocket costume to create a family costume?
It inflates and stays inflated via the use of a battery pack, though some purchasers report you can also use a power bank. Its Amazon reviews are mostly positive, with the only real gripe being that you may need help to put it on.
The best villain
Darth Vader
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Another recognisable costume that needs no introduction. What child doesn't love dressing up as the bad guy? And you can't get more iconic than Darth Vader.
This Darth Vader outfit comes with the helmet, cape, boots and gloves, so there's no need for further shopping with your little one to complete their outfit. Should they find the helmet uncomfortable to wear, for example, an added benefit is that the helmet, gloves and cape are detachable should your child decide they prefer to wear it without.
The reviews note it's good quality and durable, with many children enjoying wearing this costume. Durability is definitely something you need for little ones so this gets a thumbs up. One review noted that, although the material was good quality, it was thin, so this might be something to bear in mind if you live in a colder climate. Some reviews stated that the costume was large in places, such as the gloves and cape, whereas others say the sizing was spot on, or even on the smaller side. This may be down to personal preference but it seems getting the right size might prove difficult.
While being a pretty cool Halloween choice for kids, it's also an officially licensed product from Marvel. There's some jealousy that this isn't available in adult sizes...
Altogether, this is a great kid's costume for Halloween that's beyond reasonably priced. You can't go wrong.
The best for young kids
Rocket costume
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This rocket costume will light up your child's Halloween. Whether you've got a girl or a boy, this costume is unisex in sizing and design, so it can be enjoyed by any little one. It's super simple to get your little one ready for Halloween — the rocket slides over their clothes. That's it. However, something to note is that it doesn't come with the silver shirt, so you would need to source this yourself if you want to match the rocket. That's the same for the bottoms — you would need to source orange bottoms to match the flames, if that's what you wanted to do.
Users note the material is good quality and that it's lightweight, meaning it doesn't interrupt playtime. One reviewer noted that it arrived crinkled after being in the packaging and advised removing it and letting it hang for a while before wearing. Another reviewer noted they bought it for their older child but the sizing was tight. Therefore, it seems this is a costume best suited to younger children, probably toddlers or up to five or six years old.
One of the benefits of buying a space-themed Halloween costume is that it's not only relevant at Halloween. Your child can enjoy this costume throughout the year or even use it during playtime with friends. There are multiple uses for it and that somewhat counteracts the slightly higher price for effectively an incomplete outfit (as you have to source the top and trousers yourself).
Overall, this is a quirky and cute alternative to Halloween for your little ones to enjoy, especially if they are interested in space.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.