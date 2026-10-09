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Are you stuck for an outfit this spooky season? We've got you covered with our round-up of the best space themed Halloween costumes. Let's face it, even if there aren't any haunted spaceships out there, the vastness of the void is enough to give us the chills.

From Aliens to Star Wars, these costumes are sure to make you stand out, get the conversation flowing and maybe even raise a chuckle or two. And if you're a regular convention-goer, many of these costumes can double as cosplay outfits.

If you're still struggling for inspiration, or want to put your own costume together from scratch, you can always check out the best lightsabers, best streaming services or the best Lego Star Wars and Lego Marvel sets for ideas.

The quick list

The best space and sci-fi themed Halloween costumes we recommend in 2026

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The best overall

Aliens chestbuster crew costume A wonderfully gruesome Halloween costume that's instantly recognizable Our expert review: Specifications Price: $79.99 Materials: Cotton/poly/latex Available sizes: Small to XL Color options: One color Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Realistic + Officially licensed memorabilia + Just the t-shirt is enough Reasons to avoid - Trousers are not movie-accurate - Not suitable for those with a latex allergy

As sci-fi horror goes, it doesn't get more disturbing than Alien's infamous chestburster scene and now you can cosplay as one of the Nostromo's unfortunate crewmembers, complete with an alien emerging from your torso.

Admittedly, no one in the movie actually wore beige pants, so there's an inaccuracy there, which is odd given this is an officially licensed Alien costume. But the 3D chestburster, a wonderfully gruesome latex model attached to the outfit's t-shirt, more than makes up for that.

In fact, if you're in a hurry, you can forget about the rest of the costume and just slip on the t-shirt; between the creature on your chest and the Nostromo badge on your shoulder, there'll be no mistaking your outfit. And if you're looking for a couples costume, you can snag this Ellen Ripley jumpsuit.

Today's best Fun Costumes Alien chestburster crew costume deals $79.99 $69.99 View

The best for Star Wars fans

Jedi robes A great Halloween and cosplay outfit for fans of the Star Wars saga. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $74.99 to $89.99 Materials: Cotton Available sizes: Medium to 3XL, gender neutral design and fit Color options: Brown/beige, white/beige, black Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Cosplay outfit + Detailed design + Gender neutral fit Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a Halloween costume

This outfit may not bear the official Star Wars name but any fan of the saga will recognize it as the iconic robes of a Jedi, as worn by Obi-Wan Kenobi and virtually every light side wielder of the Force.

This cotton costume has plenty of detail and comes with a set of faux leather pouches, and they're unisex, so you can cosplay as whichever pre-Order 66 Jedi you want. Just add one of the best lightsabers.

But what's especially cool about this outfit is that it can be worn in a variety of ways. The tunic, trousers and cloak are all separate pieces, so you can leap into battle or slip the cloak over your head and lurk in a corner, looking all mysterious.

Those who've purchased this outfit praise its quality, in particular the thickness of the fabric. And if you lean more towards the Dark Side, there's a black Sith version as well.

Today's best Horizoncos Men's Costume Robe Cosplay Cloak deals $89.99 $74.99 View

The best for nostalgia

Captain Kirk shirt For anyone with a soft spot for Star Trek: The Original Series. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $49.80 - $58.59 Materials : Polyester Available sizes: Small to X-Large, men's only Color options: Gold Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Nostalgic + Simple and fuss-free + Create the whole crew Reasons to avoid - Embroidery could be better - Sizing can be tricky - Hand wash only

I used to love watching the Original Series with my Grandad on a weekend. I have no idea how old I was but I have fond memories of those times and the many hours spent trying to learn how to do the Vulcan salute. If you're a fan of the Original Series like me, or just the original of anything Sci-Fi, this might be the Halloween costume for you.

Captain Kirk's shirt is a super simple and fuss-free Halloween costume. People will instantly recognize the striking color and design as being that of Captain Kirk. Combining it with a pair of dark pants will really set this costume off.

One great thing about this item is that it's not only a great Halloween costume choice but also an officially licensed product, meaning it's trademarked and authentic — ideal for true Star Trek fans as an item they can keep and wear again and again. Plus, there is the option of creating the full crew with family or friends, with the women's Starfleet dresses also being available.

It's important to note that the product listing advises customers to look at the sizing chart, rather than ordering based on your known sizes. Some people found the fit to be right, while others had to return it and order another size. To avoid this, it's best to consult the size chart. Reviewers also mentioned that the embroidery can be hit and miss, especially around the emblem.

Regardless of this, I think, for the money, this is a decent Halloween costume that will spark memories for those who grew up with the Original Series.

The best for women

Princess Leia One for the women — become a powerful princess for a day. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $45.99 (with wig) Materials: Cloth and PU leather Available sizes: Small to 3X-large, women only Color options: White Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Full costume + Machine washable + Versatile costume Reasons to avoid - Cannot tumble dry - No reviews

This Princess Leia costume is a great option for any Halloween parties you might be attending this year. Whether you're a Star Wars fan or not, this outfit is a classic and allows you to feel like a powerful princess while you're wearing it. You can purchase it with and without the wig — if you buy the wig, there will be no mistaking who you are. It's a simple outfit yet one that everyone will recognize. The attention to detail is good, with it mimicking the outfit worn in the films pretty accurately. So, even if you don't purchase the wig, most people will probably guess who you are dressed up as.

Made from cloth and synthetic leather, this costume can be worn by vegans too, so there are no exclusions there. It comes with the belt and, apparently, true-to-size sizing. However, there are no customer reviews for us to be sure whether this is the case or not. It may be a good idea to use the measurements provided to get the right size for you.

The best thing about dressing up as Princess Leia on Halloween? You have a fancy dress outfit ready for other parties, too. Plus, if you're into cosplay, you have your next outfit sorted. And, while some fancy dress outfits are a pain to clean, this costume is machine washable so there's no faff with hand washing. The only thing to be aware of is that it's not suitable for the tumble dryer.

Overall, this is a recognizable and classic choice for Halloween this year. However, if this doesn't feel like the right costume choice for you, you could consider other options in this guide.

The best comedy

Inflatable Spaceship Costume A brilliantly silly costume that's sure to grab everyone's attention Our expert review: Specifications Price: $41.99 Materials: Polyester Available sizes: Adult Color options: None Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Looks excellent + Sure to make people laugh + Auto-inflates Reasons to avoid - Requires batteries or powerbank - May need help putting it on

This inflatable spaceship costume takes the famously cheesy fake leg outfit and updates it to the space age. Put it on, let it inflate and everyone will think you're literally flying around the room!

Okay, maybe they won't be entirely convinced, but this ridiculous costume, with its dangling inflatable 'legs', will get you plenty of laughs and attention. Why not combine it with the kid-friendly rocket costume to create a family costume?

It inflates and stays inflated via the use of a battery pack, though some purchasers report you can also use a power bank. Its Amazon reviews are mostly positive, with the only real gripe being that you may need help to put it on.

The best villain

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Jazwares Costume Play Store) Image 1 of 1 View Original

Darth Vader A classic villain costume that kids will love to show off. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $29.99 Materials: Poly jersey and plastic Available sizes: X-Small to Large, children's only Color options: One color, black Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Instantly recognisable + Full costume at a bargain price + Good quality Reasons to avoid - Sizing runs small - Chest padding received mixed reviews - Only available in children's sizes

Another recognisable costume that needs no introduction. What child doesn't love dressing up as the bad guy? And you can't get more iconic than Darth Vader.

This Darth Vader outfit comes with the helmet, cape, boots and gloves, so there's no need for further shopping with your little one to complete their outfit. Should they find the helmet uncomfortable to wear, for example, an added benefit is that the helmet, gloves and cape are detachable should your child decide they prefer to wear it without.

The reviews note it's good quality and durable, with many children enjoying wearing this costume. Durability is definitely something you need for little ones so this gets a thumbs up. One review noted that, although the material was good quality, it was thin, so this might be something to bear in mind if you live in a colder climate. Some reviews stated that the costume was large in places, such as the gloves and cape, whereas others say the sizing was spot on, or even on the smaller side. This may be down to personal preference but it seems getting the right size might prove difficult.

While being a pretty cool Halloween choice for kids, it's also an officially licensed product from Marvel. There's some jealousy that this isn't available in adult sizes...

Altogether, this is a great kid's costume for Halloween that's beyond reasonably priced. You can't go wrong.

The best for young kids

Rocket costume The perfect space-themed costume for your little ones. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $32.99 Materials: Polyester Available sizes: Small to X-Large, children's only Color options: One color Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Simple to put on + Quirky and cute + Lightweight material Reasons to avoid - Need to source silver shirt - Slightly pricey

This rocket costume will light up your child's Halloween. Whether you've got a girl or a boy, this costume is unisex in sizing and design, so it can be enjoyed by any little one. It's super simple to get your little one ready for Halloween — the rocket slides over their clothes. That's it. However, something to note is that it doesn't come with the silver shirt, so you would need to source this yourself if you want to match the rocket. That's the same for the bottoms — you would need to source orange bottoms to match the flames, if that's what you wanted to do.

Users note the material is good quality and that it's lightweight, meaning it doesn't interrupt playtime. One reviewer noted that it arrived crinkled after being in the packaging and advised removing it and letting it hang for a while before wearing. Another reviewer noted they bought it for their older child but the sizing was tight. Therefore, it seems this is a costume best suited to younger children, probably toddlers or up to five or six years old.

One of the benefits of buying a space-themed Halloween costume is that it's not only relevant at Halloween. Your child can enjoy this costume throughout the year or even use it during playtime with friends. There are multiple uses for it and that somewhat counteracts the slightly higher price for effectively an incomplete outfit (as you have to source the top and trousers yourself).

Overall, this is a quirky and cute alternative to Halloween for your little ones to enjoy, especially if they are interested in space.